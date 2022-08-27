It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.

