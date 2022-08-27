Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s...
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win
The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
Look: NFL Cheerleader's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 NFL regular season is less than two weeks away. At this time two weeks from Sunday, the NFL's first weekend of games will have fully kicked off. The NFL's cheerleaders are excited, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured some NFL cheerleaders several years ago. The 2022 NFL...
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly
It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
What Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week
It won't take long for the 2022 college football season to find its groove in Columbus, Ohio or South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday night, Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium. This game isn't only between two top-five teams -- the Buckeyes at No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Fighting Irish are No. 5 -- but it's also two of the most historic programs in the sport meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996.
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance
The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
Time to Schein: Is Something Up with Tom Brady?
Adam Schein discusses Tom Brady's eleven-day absence and what lies ahead for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s concerning health admission
Longtime college football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit will certainly have his hands full this football season as he begins his first season of full-time NFL coverage for Thursday Night Football with Amazon along with maintaining his role at ESPN on College Gameday. Many are excited to see a ton of Herbstreit...
T.J. Watt suffers knee injury in Pittsburgh Steelers preseason finale, leading to some major questions
T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team defense was on the field for its preseason finale against the Detroit Lions
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
