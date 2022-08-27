ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup

Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon

The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks...
EUGENE, OR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Allie Walls Wilson

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Allie Walls Wilson, age 92 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson, two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson, grandson, Lonnie Wilson, great grandchild, Laura Dale. Sisters, Doris Herrington, Lucille Reeves and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
PENDERGRASS, GA
accesswdun.com

The Hall County School District creates a new partnership with UGA

A new program in Hall County will let high school students who are interested in agriculture take college classes at the University of Georgia (UGA). The Hall County School District announced on Monday a new partnership with UGA that will let rising seniors get college credits. Students can apply to participate in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP), which will allow students to take UGA courses through the Howard E. Ivester Early College.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

31st-annual Hands Across the Border bringing enforcement efforts to Rabun County this week

More than 30% of the people who died in traffic crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 2016 to 2020 were the result of a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level was over the 0.08 legal limit in Georgia and 63% of fatal drunk driving crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Thomas Jay Steusloff

Thomas Jay Steusloff age 76 of Gainesville, Ga. Passed away on Sunday August 28 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Wards Funeral Home of Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Wards Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville, Ga. "A Family Funeral Home.
GAINESVILLE, GA
macaronikid.com

‘Start Your Engines!’NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum

‘Start Your Engines!’ NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum. Greenville, S.C. – NASCAR races are always filled with “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” moments,. and Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran, the newest exhibition opening at the Upcountry. History Museum-Furman University,...
GREENVILLE, SC
wrwh.com

First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died

(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Johnny E. Herring

Johnny E. Herring, age 64 of Commerce, GA passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born on September 20, 1957 in Pendergrass, GA, Mr. Herring was the son of the late Will D. Herring Sr. and Azalee Cox Herring. Johnny loved cheering for the Commerce Tigers on Friday night. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and liked to fish and hunt in his younger days. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Herring and Teresa Carroll.
COMMERCE, GA
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina

Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
HIGHLANDS, NC

