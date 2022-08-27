Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup
Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
accesswdun.com
Cross Country: Chestatee boys finish second in War Eagle Invitational; girls fourth
The Chestatee boys cross country team finished second in the War Eagle Invitational on Saturday. Milton captured the boys team title. Chestatee's Aaron Retana took home second, Noah Peters came in sixth and Eli Chaffin placed 13th. Meanwhile, the Lady War Eagles crossed the finish line in fourth place overall,...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Coach says Clemson’s 5-star QB commit will grow from adversity in senior season opener
If you judge Christopher Vizzina’s first outing of the season by the box score, you aren’t necessarily doing the five-star quarterback justice. He went 15-of-25 for 97 yards with no interceptions in a (...)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks...
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
AthlonSports.com
Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
UGA dealing with a truly unprecedented situation heading into opener vs. Oregon
Mike Griffith has some concerns about UGA’s ability to repeat because they are facing something that not even Clemson or Alabama has dealt with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
accesswdun.com
Allie Walls Wilson
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Allie Walls Wilson, age 92 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson, two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson, grandson, Lonnie Wilson, great grandchild, Laura Dale. Sisters, Doris Herrington, Lucille Reeves and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
accesswdun.com
The Hall County School District creates a new partnership with UGA
A new program in Hall County will let high school students who are interested in agriculture take college classes at the University of Georgia (UGA). The Hall County School District announced on Monday a new partnership with UGA that will let rising seniors get college credits. Students can apply to participate in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP), which will allow students to take UGA courses through the Howard E. Ivester Early College.
accesswdun.com
31st-annual Hands Across the Border bringing enforcement efforts to Rabun County this week
More than 30% of the people who died in traffic crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 2016 to 2020 were the result of a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level was over the 0.08 legal limit in Georgia and 63% of fatal drunk driving crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Thomas Jay Steusloff
Thomas Jay Steusloff age 76 of Gainesville, Ga. Passed away on Sunday August 28 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Wards Funeral Home of Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Wards Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville, Ga. "A Family Funeral Home.
macaronikid.com
‘Start Your Engines!’NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum
‘Start Your Engines!’ NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum. Greenville, S.C. – NASCAR races are always filled with “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” moments,. and Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran, the newest exhibition opening at the Upcountry. History Museum-Furman University,...
wrwh.com
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
accesswdun.com
Johnny E. Herring
Johnny E. Herring, age 64 of Commerce, GA passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born on September 20, 1957 in Pendergrass, GA, Mr. Herring was the son of the late Will D. Herring Sr. and Azalee Cox Herring. Johnny loved cheering for the Commerce Tigers on Friday night. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and liked to fish and hunt in his younger days. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Herring and Teresa Carroll.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina
Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
Sandra Deal laid to rest after weekend service in Gainesville
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal was laid to rest after a weekend memorial service in Gainesville: the 80 year-old Deal died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. She was First Lady during the two terms served by her husband, former Governor and former US Congressman Nathan Deal.
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Former Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal will be laid to rest today
Mrs. Deal passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer. Services are being held at 2 p.m. at Lanier Tech in in Gainesville. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. She was 80. Gov. Brian...
Comments / 0