Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Phone Arena
A whole bunch of mid-range Motorola phones are on sale at crazy low prices
Just in case you might still be wondering what Motorola is doing right and other smartphone vendors... not so much of late, Amazon appears to have kicked off yet another extensive sale on many of the fast-growing brand's popular Android mid-rangers. All of the handsets we're going to talk about...
Fast Company
The 3 secrets of buying a great Windows laptop at the right price
Even if I had no concept of how calendars work, I would know it’s back-to-school season right now. That’s because friends, family, and people I haven’t heard from in ages have all been coming out of the woodwork to ask about laptops. I don’t mind. As a...
The Verge
JBL’s new earbud charging case has a touchscreen so you can ditch the phone
JBL has just announced the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, featuring adaptive noise cancellation and customizable ANC alongside a charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel. The display on the charging case allows you to flick through multiple screens where you can manage your music and make adjustments...
Save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop at Amazon
There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops and other gadgets this Summer, but Amazon's latest offers a sizeable discount on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop. Not the catchiest title, we'll admit, but it's hard not to be impressed by the power under the hood as well as...
Google Pixel Fold: Everything we know about the Pixel Notepad foldable
Google is reportedly working on a foldable Pixel phone with Google Tensor hardware. Here's everything we know about the rumored phone.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today
Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G: should you finally upgrade?
If you were an early adopter of the Samsung foldables and are looking to upgrade, you may be considering a switch from the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Samsung clamshell foldable features a better display, a bigger cover screen, more features, a bigger battery, and more. Surprisingly, the camera megapixel count has remained the same throughout the four generations of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. But are the upgrades enough to tempt you to buy the latest device? Let’s find out.
Leaked renders suggest Asus has two new ROG Phone 6D models
Yesterday, ASUS put out a tweet teasing an upcoming addition to its ROG Phone 6 gaming lineup — the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. Exciting as that was, a newly leaked set of device renders suggests mobile gamers may soon have twice as many reasons to look forward to the company’s upcoming event, which now looks like it could bring us not just one, but two new ROG Phone 6D models.
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
Android Authority
Asus teases Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming phone
Asus will be adding a third model to its ROG Phone 6 series. The new gaming phone will be called the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The phone will be powered by Dimensity 9000 Plus and will be revealed on September 19. Earlier this year, Asus released two superpowered gaming phones:...
TechRadar
Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
As Motorola's current flagship, the Edge 30 Pro maintains the company's reputation for delivering quality phones at good prices. The Edge 30 Pro is up there with the best when it comes to performance, battery life and display, however, some cost-cutting measures will occasionally remind you that it is indeed a mid-tier device.
CNET
The Samsung Z Fold 4, on Sale Today, Has Been Turned Into a Windows Phone
Starting Aug. 26, you can buy Samsung's best foldable yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And for people who miss the way Microsoft used to make phones, there's good news: With some third-party software, you can turn your new cutting-edge foldable into a Windows Phone. YouTuber Mark Spurrell figured...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the best devices around, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently available for $779 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will help you save $100 on your purchase. This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most customers. However, if you want more power and storage space, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that is getting the same $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $870. This device also includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup that’s capable of 8K recording, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and other great features.
The Verge
You might not be able to use older straps with the Apple Watch Pro
While Apple has increased the size of the Apple Watch over the years, users have always been able to use older watch bands with newer models. That might soon change. Initially spotted by MacRumors, leaker UnclePan claims that the so-called Pro — Apple’s forthcoming rugged smartwatch — may not be compatible with existing straps.
iQOO Z6 Android smartphone unveiled
IQOO has announced its latest Android smartphone, the iQOO Z6, and the handset comes with a range of features. The new iQOO Z6 is equipped with a 6.64-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by...
AOL Corp
Big-screen productivity all day: The LG Gram 16 is my new favorite laptop (and it's on sale)
I've tested a lot of laptops in the past 30 years, and few have made the same impression as the LG Gram 16Z90Q. That's because the system seems to defy logic: It's large, with a spacious 16-inch display and generous 80-Wh battery, so when you pick it up you expect heft. Instead, you find yourself holding something shockingly light. Indeed, at just 2.6 pounds, the Gram weighs less than many smaller laptops.
