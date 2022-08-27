Read full article on original website
DeFi Tokens See The Largest Jump As Ethereum Reclaims $1,500
Decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have always followed the movement of Ethereum closely. This is why whenever the digital asset has been on the rise, the prices of other DeFi tokens have grown rapidly too. This is the case now as the crypto market has entered another recovery trend. Bitcoin has once more settled above $20,000, triggering another relief rally for the crypto market.
Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million
Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 7yr-10yr Old Coins Display Movement
On-chain data shows around 5k BTC that was sitting dormant since between 7 years to 10 years ago has just been moved, a sign that may be bearish for Bitcoin. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Show Movement Of 7yr-10yr Old Coins. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
Decoding The Buzz Behind The Success Of Lynqyo, Bitcoin, And Waves
Too risky until a few years ago, and now people can’t stop themselves from betting big on these digital assets. Cryptocurrency’s rise to popularity has awed people across the globe. While many considered cryptocurrency’s magnificent escalations in value to be a fluke until a few days ago, they...
Crypto ATM Company BitBase To Launch Services In Venezuela
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year. Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced. This could make the ATM company one of the first...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Will The 140,000 BTC From Mt Gox Flood The Market Soon?
The Mt Gox case had finally reached a settlement agreement back in 2021, and the BTC owed to creditors is finally ready to be paid out. There are now 140,000 BTC in total that is meant to go to the creditors, which has been a source of joy for those who lost money to the now-defunct crypto exchange. However, given the sheer size of the settlement, bitcoin investors have voiced their concerns regarding dumping such a large number of BTC on the market at such time.
Dubai Pushes Out Crypto Marketing Rules To Further Safeguard Investors
Dubai will soon be pursuing a new license program directed towards the crypto space service providers, local regulators by introducing marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s virtual asset regulatory authority (VARA), a cryptocurrency regulatory had proposed for new guidelines on marketing, advertising and promotions of cryptocurrencies. VARA...
What Does This Kucoin Report Say About Indian Crypto Investors
Crypto exchange Kucoin recently published a report that provided insight into the cryptocurrency space in India. This survey conducted published information about the new developments in India’s blockchain space. According to the Cryptoverse Report India, the number of investors in the country was in the range of 115 Million...
Bringing Real-World Asset Ownership To The Web3 Realm
In 2021, ConstitutionDAO raised $47 million to buy the original US Constitution. The document was up for auction at Sotheby’s. ConstitutionDAO raised a ton of money but didn’t have the winning bid. The management is currently refunding the investors’ contributions. The prelude was to testify that the current business models are transforming. Today, digital asset ownership is becoming a major way of earning passive income.
ChangeNOW – Legit Crypto Exchange Totally Worth Checking Out
Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Gemini… These crypto platforms offer a good old classic exchange/trading service. Yet, although they were immensely helpful during the early crypto days, nowadays, there is nothing to be overly excited about here. In fact, most exchanges take a while to actually exchange cryptocurrency and, on top of that, require users to practically bring their personal information into the open.
Gaming Ecosystem Myria Launches Its Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution
The blockchain-focused gaming company Myria will launch its highly anticipated scaling solution as a Layer-2 protocol on the Ethereum network. The company, boasting a user base of 1.2 million, affirms that transactions will be instant and secure trades, along with zero-fee non fungible-token transactions. As a Layer-2 protocol on Ethereum,...
Artozo NFT Marketplace Beta Launch August 2022
The NFT Market potentially worth $231B by 2030 making this the time jump in. August 26, 2022 – It isn’t often that you get to report on a project proceeding ahead of schedule. We are much more familiar with the nagging disappointment of updates assuring us that our long awaited treat has been briefly delayed but will be coming soon…blah, blah, blah. So, yeah, being able to say that a project is not just on schedule, but rolling out an early beta is a unicorn event.
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX) Could Break ATH Records Before 2023 Starts
It is no secret that Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Avalanche have been on a roll lately. All three have reached new all-time highs in the past few months, and there is no reason to believe that the trend will not continue in the future. Here is a look at how each of these could break their all-time high records before 2023 starts.
The Wall Street Journal Attacks, Tether Responds. Who Won?
Is this attack on Tether part of The Wall Street Journal’s general campaign against bitcoin and crypto? Or did the newspaper feel the impulse to get in on the Tether FUD action a few months too late? Did Tether competitors pay for this article or is it an organic piece of journalism? The WSJ article titled “Tether Says Audit Is Still Months Away as Crypto Market Falters” elicits several questions. Tether’s answer even more so.
Ethiopian Crypto Providers Will Now Need To Register With CyberSecurity Agency
Cryptocurrency service providers that are operating in Ethiopia have been instructed to register with the nation’s cybersecurity agency. The cybersecurity agency is called the Information Network Security Administrative (INSA). INSA is the agency in charge of Ethiopia’s cybersecurity department, which will start to register cryptocurrency services and transfer providers...
Charles Hoskinson Announces New Timeline For Cardano Hard Fork, Price Pump Incoming?
Cardano has been moving towards the Vasil hard fork for a couple of months now, and with two postponements already, there are concerns about when the upgrade may take place. Founder Charles Hoskinson and IOG, the developer behind Cardano, have been keeping the community updated on bugs and estimated time of delivery. In a new video, the founder said that the Vasil hard fork was likely to happen in September.
Crypto.com Sends Woman $10.4 Million By Mistake, Now It Wants It Back
Crypto.com has been catapulted to the limelight once more after a mishap left a customer with more than $10 million. This is not the first time that crypto exchanges would be sending users the wrong amount by accident, but one thing that stands out about this case is how long it took for the company to realize its mistake, and by the time it did, the money was long gone.
Binance Partners With Virtuzone To Enable Digital Payments For Startups In UAE
Virtuzone, the UAE’s leading firm providing corporate and business formation services, secured a strategic partnership with Binance to enable digital payments via Binance Pay, according to a PR published on August 29. Interestingly, the partnership plans to support web 3 developments in Dubai and open the way for startup...
