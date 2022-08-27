ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get paid $2,400 for the ‘digital detox’ challenge

By Liz Dowell, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( KTVI ) — Can you last 24 hours without any screen time? Reviews.org is looking to pay a “digital detoxer” $2,400 to go a full day without cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers, or any smart devices.

The rules state that the “digital detoxer” will be required to submit a screen time report to show they went 24 hours without tech.

The contestant will have to submit a report explaining their experience, any challenges they faced, and benefits from the detox. The statement should also include if you plan on cutting down screen time in the future.

To apply, you must be 18 years old and eligible to work in the U.S. The contestant will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge, along with a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “tech-less survival kit” during the challenge.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 21. Reviews.org will announce the name of the challenger Sept. 30 on its website and social media.

Apply here

