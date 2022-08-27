Read full article on original website
VMA's return to Newark for 2nd time in three years
Music celebrities from Drake to Doja Cat gathered for the ceremony and show at the Prudential Center.
Music, fashion and flair highlight VMAs' return to Newark
The red carpet rolled out for the stars of the music world as the MTV Video Music Awards returned to the City of Newark for the first time in three years.
VMAs prep underway at Prudential Center in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- The stage is being set for Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark.Some of the biggest names in music will be there for the live awards show.It's a celebration with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg.The VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.
danceinforma.us
Dance on the Lawn: Montclair's Dance Festival Returns for its Ninth Year
Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's free outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Abdel R. Salaam's Forces of Nature, Sharron Miller's Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year's program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn's 2022 "Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer" award.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
News 12 New Jersey holds Back to School Celebrations in Union and Asbury Park
News 12 helps to take the stress away from back to school preparations.
Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter
A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' Tour
Sebastian Maniscalco on stage in a stand-up show in 2018PACK EXPO. Fans of Sebastian Maniscalco have been waiting for the stand-up comedian to return to the New York area and in September, they're finally getting their wish.
jazztimes.com
2022 TD James Moody Jazz Festival Announces Lineup
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), based in Newark, has announced the lineup for the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, named for the legendary saxophonist who although born in Savannah, Ga. was raised in that city. The festival, held Nov. 8-20 features a series of jazz-focused concerts and special events that also include dance, spoken word, hip-hop and film.
boozyburbs.com
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
Black composer's classical music piece to be performed in Harlem for 1st time in 85 years
Rehearsal for Friday's performance of "The Ordering of Moses" at Riverside Church in Harlem was running a little late Thursday night ... 85 years late.
roi-nj.com
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
$50K Powerball Ticket Won In Passaic County
TRENTON, NJ– One very lucky NJ Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
boozyburbs.com
Upscale Restaurant and Bar Expected Next Month in Hackensack
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has been in the works for some time. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”. This includes a renovation that has nearly been completed.
tornadopix.com
Tenants say flooding in luxury Jersey City building is ‘nightmare’
For Jordan Mendelsohn, 28, who lives in a luxury building with a rooftop pool, private gym, and floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty, all a stone’s throw from New York City seemed like a dream. When she got the keys to her $3,600-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in September 2020. But six months later, it became a living nightmare.
relix
Burning Spear Performs in New York City After 12 Years (A Gallery)
Last night, Jamaican roots reggae singer-songwriter, vocalist, musician and icon Burning Spear made his return to New York City for the first time since 2010 with a performance at SummerStage in New York’s beautiful Central Park. He was joined for the performance by Jamaican-born American reggae recording artist and actress Sister Carol.
