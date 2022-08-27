Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has been in the works for some time. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”. This includes a renovation that has nearly been completed.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO