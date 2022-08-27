ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

More than 500 without power in River Market area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
rejournals.com

Milhaus closes on newest Kansas City multifamily project

Milhaus has closed on Jamestown Square, its next multifamily property in Kansas City, Missouri. The new development, located in the historic Volker neighborhood off of 39th Street’s Restaurant Row, will be Kansas City’s premier destination for residents seeking walkability, with easy access to dining, shopping, culture and entertainment footsteps away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Secret Agent Randy Beans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Secret Agent Randy Beans. This super secret senior boy is looking for his perfect home to spend the rest of his years in. Secret Agent Randy Beans came to our shelter with his front paws declawed, but this does not seem to affect his day-to-day life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights

As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Back in hog heaven: Owner of missing pig has been found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pig found strolling through a Kansas City neighborhood is back in the hands of its owner. Kansas City police said a hog was discovered in the Staley Meadows Neighborhood near Shoal Creek Road and North Harrison Street. Pearl, described as 50-60 pounds and having...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

The Truman celebrates five years of bringing music, community to Kansas City

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Lucie Krisman has reported on beats that include local government, business, and arts and culture. In September 2017, the site of a former auto parts shop […] The post The Truman celebrates five years of bringing music, community to Kansas City appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

