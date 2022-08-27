Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell edges Statesville in 5 sets
Addison Gallyon tallied 16 kills, including four in the fifth set, as West Iredell outlasted Statesville in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors prevailed 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10. Gallyon also contributed 10 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Gibson added 10 kills, and she served two aces...
Statesville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Alexander Central High School soccer team will have a game with Statesville High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Alexander Central High SchoolStatesville High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Gastonia, August 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gastonia. The Hunter Huss High School soccer team will have a game with Highland School of Technology on August 29, 2022, 15:00:00. Hunter Huss High SchoolHighland School of Technology.
WBTV
Livingstone hosts Catawba College in Mayor’s Cup game on Saturday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mayor’s Cup, a one time annual event between Salisbury’s Catawba and Livingstone College football teams, will return on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Livingstone. “As presidents of our community’s two four-year colleges, we’re glad schedules allow our teams to compete once again,”...
UNC hits the court for NIL exhibition game
Carolina was back on Roy Williams Court for the Blue White game, courtesy of Name, Image and Likeness.
Statesville Record & Landmark
N.C. State, Appalachian State schedule two-game football series
N.C. State and Appalachian State have agreed to a two-game football series. Notable non-conference opponents for each program beginning in 2023, according to FBSchedules.com:. Notre Dame 2023, at Notre Dame 2025, Notre Dame 2029, at Notre Dame 2031, Notre Dame 3025, at Notre Dame 2037. Cincinnati 2023, at Cincinnati 2029.
Sports Business Journal
North Carolina track gradually returns to life
The attempt to revive the storied North Wilkesboro Speedway is off to an encouraging start, according to event organizers, with another sellout crowd expected for the latest race this weekend. Speedway Motorsports owns the 0.625-mile oval track in North Carolina that opened in 1947 and played host to NASCAR Cup...
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Cub Scouts wrap up busy summer
Cub Scouts from Pack 607 in Statesville had a busy summer. They met every other week while school was out and had monthly outings on weekends. Some of their summer Scouting adventures were building and racing boats for a Rain Gutter Regatta, visiting the Iredell County Rescue Squad, hiking the trails at Riverbend and Rocky Face Mountain, celebrating going back to school with outdoor games and panning for gold at Reed Gold Mine in Midland.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fairly routine: Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway. “Doing it 30 years, it does get pretty routine,”...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Jalopnik
Moorish Nation Members Arrested for Squatting in a NASCAR Driver's Mansion
The Daily Beast and Charlotte, North Carolina news station WBTV report that a couple has been arrested for illegally squatting in the mansion of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buckle up, because this story is wild. Stenhouse has his five-bedroom, 10,000 sq-ft mansion listed for sale for $16 million. But...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
North Carolina Man Uses Special Numbers To Score Major Lottery Prize
The lucky winner already has plans for his new prize.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Brawley School, I-SS has 'normal' start to year for first time since 2019
As soon as the bell sounded, students poured into the hallways of The Brawley School, looking over schedules to figure out where their next class would be and talking to classmates who they hadn’t seen all summer, all without the need of masks or social distancing. While that might...
Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews. Police said...
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
