ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: West Iredell edges Statesville in 5 sets

Addison Gallyon tallied 16 kills, including four in the fifth set, as West Iredell outlasted Statesville in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors prevailed 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10. Gallyon also contributed 10 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Gibson added 10 kills, and she served two aces...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Livingstone hosts Catawba College in Mayor’s Cup game on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mayor’s Cup, a one time annual event between Salisbury’s Catawba and Livingstone College football teams, will return on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Livingstone. “As presidents of our community’s two four-year colleges, we’re glad schedules allow our teams to compete once again,”...
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

N.C. State, Appalachian State schedule two-game football series

N.C. State and Appalachian State have agreed to a two-game football series. Notable non-conference opponents for each program beginning in 2023, according to FBSchedules.com:. Notre Dame 2023, at Notre Dame 2025, Notre Dame 2029, at Notre Dame 2031, Notre Dame 3025, at Notre Dame 2037. Cincinnati 2023, at Cincinnati 2029.
BOONE, NC
Sports Business Journal

North Carolina track gradually returns to life

The attempt to revive the storied North Wilkesboro Speedway is off to an encouraging start, according to event organizers, with another sellout crowd expected for the latest race this weekend. Speedway Motorsports owns the 0.625-mile oval track in North Carolina that opened in 1947 and played host to NASCAR Cup...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Cub Scouts wrap up busy summer

Cub Scouts from Pack 607 in Statesville had a busy summer. They met every other week while school was out and had monthly outings on weekends. Some of their summer Scouting adventures were building and racing boats for a Rain Gutter Regatta, visiting the Iredell County Rescue Squad, hiking the trails at Riverbend and Rocky Face Mountain, celebrating going back to school with outdoor games and panning for gold at Reed Gold Mine in Midland.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy