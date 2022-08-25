Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
No. 14 UNK football blows by Missouri Southern in season-opener
JOPLIN, Mo. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This was the season-opener for both...
KSNB Local4
Fillmore Central football mounts comeback to beat Milford
GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - Milford football traveled to Geneva to face Fillmore Central Thursday night. The Panthers were down 7-0 at halftime, but scored 21 unanswered to win 21-7. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
$25 million federal award to expand UNL Robotics development
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said it is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will expand robotics development and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge Program announced Sept. 2 by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
KSNB Local4
NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
KSNB Local4
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSNB Local4
9 guns, cash found during Seward County traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was arrested after nine guns and cash was found during a traffic stop on I-80. On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on I-80 near MM 375.
Comments / 0