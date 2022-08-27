Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Why interoperability is the key to blockchain technology’s mass adoption
Every year, we see new blockchain networks being developed to tackle specific niches within certain industries, each blockchain having specialized functions based on its purpose. For example, layer-2 scaling solutions like Polygon are built to have ultra-low transaction fees and fast settlement times. The increase in the number of new...
CoinTelegraph
MAS doesn’t trust retail crypto investments, mulling more regulations
The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, addressed the agency’s mixed signals on crypto in the public sphere at a seminar on Monday. The public claimed that local regulators were spreading crypto-positive sentiments while simultaneously threatening more regulations. According to the new statement from Menon, the observation is not entirely wrong. He says the agency needs to do “a better job explaining” the situation.
CoinTelegraph
Binance Pay partnership allows UAE entrepreneurs to repay loans using crypto
Binance marked its presence among the Middle East investors by running various licensed operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other regions. Targeting efforts in United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) mainstream corporate sector, Binance partnered with business lender Virtuzone, allowing new entrepreneurs to repay loans using cryptocurrencies. Virtuzone joins the list...
CoinTelegraph
‘Most of crypto is still junk’ and lacks use case — JPMorgan blockchain head
The head of JPMorgan’s digital assets unit Umar Farooq has suggested that most of the crypto assets on the market are “junk” and that real crypto use cases have yet to fully present themselves. During a panel discussion at the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Green Shoots Seminar...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder
Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
CoinTelegraph
The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why
The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin could become a zero-emission network: Report
A pro-Bitcoin mining report from self-proclaimed philanthropist Daniel Batten has claimed that Bitcoin could become a zero-emission network. The report builds upon data from the Bitcoin Mining Council to understand the impact of carbon-negative energy sources on Bitcoin’s (BTC) overall carbon footprint. Following an investigation and extrapolation of the results, it claims to then “predict when the entire Bitcoin network becomes a zero emission network.”
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO co-founder recommends DAI-USD depegging to limit attack surface
In light of the recent discussions around depegging its native token from USD Coin (USDC) amid sanctioning of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community explaining why free-floating Dai (DAI) may be the only choice for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). In his blog post, “The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Argentina’s Mendoza province now accepting crypto for taxes and fees
In another shift toward widespread crypto adoption in Argentina, citizens from the Mendoza Province can now pay government fees and taxes using cryptocurrencies. In a Saturda statement, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) described the new crypto payment service as fulfilling “the strategic objective of modernization and innovation,” giving “taxpayers different means to comply with their tax obligations.”
CoinTelegraph
Cardano outranks Bitcoin in global top intimate brands in new report
Blockchain developer Cardano represents the crypto space with a top spot in a new report on global brand intimacy. Cardano ranks 26 among 600 brands and holds the top spot in the crypto industry, according to a report released by brand relations agency MBLM. According to the report, brand intimacy...
CoinTelegraph
President of Paraguay vetoes crypto regulation law
Paraguay's president, Mario Abdo Benítez, vetoed a bill that sought to recognize cryptocurrency mining as an industrial activity on Monday. He reasoned that mining's high electricity consumption could hinder the expansion of a sustainable national industry. The decree stated that crypto mining uses intensive capital with low manpower usage,...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Ethereum PoW hard fork tokens won’t gain traction
Ether (ETH) is the second largest crypto by market capitalization and the absolute leader in decentralized applications by deposits. Becoming a victim of its own success, the network experienced a fee hike in November 2021 when the average transaction costs surpassed $50. That's precisely why the Merge is a critical...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to deny recent explosive claims made by Crypto Leaks, an online publication focusing on corruption and fraud-related news in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that...
CoinTelegraph
Amid crypto winter, Nexo commits additional $50M to buyback program
Crypto lending platform Nexo has increased the size of its buyback program, giving the company more discretionary ability to repurchase its native token to boost interest payments or make strategic investments in the future. On Tuesday, Nexo disclosed that its board of directors had committed an additional $50 million to...
CoinTelegraph
Central African Republic court says new $60,000 citizenship-by-crypto-investment program is unconstitutional
According to Reuters, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic (CAR) said on Monday that the purchase of citizenship, e-residency and land using its government-backed Sango digital currency is unconstitutional because a nationality has no market value. Earlier in July, the CAR unveiled its Sango crypto hub to attract global crypto talent and enthusiasts, boost Bitcoin (BTC) adoption and implement new crypto regulatory frameworks. The Sango blockchain is built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, similar to a layer-2 solution.
CoinTelegraph
Aave community proposes to temporarily suspend ETH lending before the Merge
With the Ethereum Merge on the way, the risk research and analysis team Block Analitica proposed a temporary pause in Ether (ETH) borrowing to mitigate the risks that may lead to a decentralized finance (DeFi) implosion in the Aave lending protocol during the Merge. The team pointed out the potential...
CoinTelegraph
Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million
Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies report FTX plans to purchase stake in Huobi
Global crypto exchange FTX will not be acquiring a majority stake in Huobi, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF. In a Monday tweet, SBF explicitly denied a Bloomberg report that claimed FTX was planning to purchase crypto exchange Huobi. Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 12 that Huobi co-founder Leon Li was considering selling his majority stake, valued at more than $1 billion, in the company.
