Van Buren rally calls for peace, unity amid arrest investigation

Derek Van Voast said he is tired of hearing police brutality explained away as the work of a few bad apples.

Van Voast, of Springdale, who has worked as an assistant to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, organized a Saturday rally in Van Buren in response to the Sunday, Aug. 21, beating of Randal Ray Worcester during an arrest in Mulberry.

Caught on video, the arrest was later called "reprehensible" by Gov. Asa Hutchinson after it circulated widely on social media. Crawford County sheriff's deputies Levi White and Zach King, and Mulberry officer Thell Riddle have been suspended pending the outcome of investigations by state and federal authorities.

“I am sick and tired of hearing about bad apples," Van Voast said. "Now police officers, before you jump on me and before you attack me, and blue lives matter is supposed to be here to kill, let me finish first. Now, I’m going to tell you there’s no bad apples. They’re all bad apples, let me finish now because the orchard itself is bad."

Van Voast called for accountability and transparency in the situation.

“Violence is not the answer. We’ve heard that so many times. But police are not the problem. It’s each individual action, and the problem is accountability," he said.

Previous Coverage: Sheriff defends suspended deputies in beating arrest case

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the arrest of Worcester, who was punched in the head and kneed in the side as he was held down on the pavement during the arrest. Video released since the arrest shows Worcester tackling White before he was beaten. White suffered a concussion when his head hit the pavement.

Worcester had been accused of making threats to an Alma store clerk before the rough arrest in Mulberry.

At the rally, Tammy Nelson said she was one of Levi White's victims.

“I was assaulted right before the gentleman was beat, and that’s why I’m here supporting that we need to stand up for our, you know, civil rights and take back our freedom and stop this brutality by police because it’s to the point that we can’t talk. Who are you supposed to call when you’ve been violated by them? You can’t call for protection," Nelson said.

She said more and more people are recounting their experiences of abuse at the hands of law enforcement officers.

“People need to continue to speak up because if we don’t speak up, then nothing’s going to be done about it, and we’re going to end up, it’s going to slip through the cracks again, and we’re going right back at the beginning; and we have to think about the future of our children, our grandchildren. We don’t want to leave this world leaving this on them," Nelson said.

Pepper Skeen said he attended the rally "because I hate violence, and I have grown children that could have the crap beat out of them. I have grandchildren that could have the crap beat out of them for no reason other than breathing," she said.

Skeen called for officials to spend more money on de-escalation training, mental health and drug rehabilitation, rather than on military-grade weapons for police and new prisons and jails.

Skeen has been protesting police violence for 55 years.

“It’s 55 years later, and I’m still having to do the same thing because that young man could have been one of my sons. I don’t care what he did. He did it. Let him do his time, but you don’t beat the crap out of him," Skeen said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Van Buren rally calls for peace, unity amid arrest investigation