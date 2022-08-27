ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

Less than a day after winning the Detroit Lions' backup QB job over Tim Boyle, David Blough lost the gig. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that the Lions are waiving Blough after he made the initial 53-man roster, per a source informed of the decision. The Lions...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks

Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season. The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Thursday, and expect him to miss four to six weeks. Darnold's IR placement followed the final cutdown deadline, meaning he can return during the 2022 season.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

DL Andrew Brown (practice squad) S Jalen Thompson signed a three-year extension for nearly $40 million with $25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round supplemental draft choice, started 12 games last season with a career-high 121 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended. ROSTER...
Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

The Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season. Drake, 28, was released by the Raiders last week. He ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and caught five passes for 27 yards in the team's first three preseason games.
Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons. The linebacker and 2017 NFL co-leader in tackles was cut to make room for the Giants to sign offensive lineman Tyre Phillips. Martinez joined Big Blue in 2020 as a lauded free-agent...
Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel

Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles. The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. The Chargers later officially announced the signing. L.A. waived running back Larry Rountree III in a corresponding move. Michel spent the offseason...
Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple. "I don't mind. It happened in college," Gardner said...
Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

"Broncos Country, let's sign." -- Russell Wilson (probably). Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year extension with the Denver Broncos through the 2028 season, the team announced Thursday. Wilson's new deal is worth $245 million and includes $165 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The quarterback...
