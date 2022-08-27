ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will be hoping to settle into their Premier League groove as they visit Southampton in midweek action.Two goals from Raheem Sterling, his first for the club, ensured Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame Conor Gallagher’s early sending off against Leicester to get back on track after defeat against Leeds.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueStill, Chelsea are yet to fully find their form so far this season amid continued links with yet more transfer business, and should fear a Southampton side that performed strongly against Manchester United.Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, will be looking...
SB Nation

Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?

When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation

Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed

Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
SB Nation

BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again

25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
SB Nation

Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea

The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
SB Nation

Baba Rahman set to rejoin Reading on loan from Chelsea — reports

Chelsea have done a pretty good job of de-bloating the squad this summer but it sounds like Baba Rahman will get to stay on the books for at least one more season, with the 28-year-old set to rejoin Reading on loan for the season. The Championship side are under sanctions for breaching EFL FFP rules and thus couldn’t pay a transfer fee even if they wanted to. Presumably we’re also subsidizing Baba’s wages considering that Reading also need to reduce their wage bill.
CBS Sports

Watch Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-2; Wolverhampton 0-2-1 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
SB Nation

Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it

“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
SB Nation

Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent

Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
SB Nation

Sheffield United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are on the road once again as they travel to Sheffield United for one of their hardest games of the season. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up from where they left off last season and are currently thriving in the automatic promotion zone along with the Royals - and are one of the favourites to win a return to the Premier League.
