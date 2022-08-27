Quarterback Phil Jurkovec feels reborn at Boston College: ‘They taught me to love the game again’

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Notre Dame over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Marcus Freeman, the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame in 2021 under head coach Brian Kelly, could not have known he would lead one of the most storied programs in college football this early in his life. Yet, when Kelly stunned everyone in college football by taking the open head coaching job at LSU, life gave Freeman his big chance. Though he hasn’t yet been a head coach in major college football, his experiences as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and then Notre Dame made him a hot head coaching commodity. The one obvious way in which Freeman’s career trajectory is different from the norm is that a young coach — Freeman is 36 — usually goes to a Group of Five program or a lower-tier Power Five program before getting the keys to a Cadillac program. Yet, there are exceptions. Lincoln Riley got the Oklahoma job before turning 35. Freeman is another coach whose youth did not deter a school from giving him one of the elite jobs in the sport.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO