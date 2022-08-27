Quarterback Phil Jurkovec feels reborn at Boston College: ‘They taught me to love the game again’

Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly
It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season. Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend. However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe...
Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB
Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during […] The post Brian Kelly called out by Lou Holtz, accused of lying by former Notre Dame football QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 College Football Odds: Notre Dame over/under win total prediction
Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Notre Dame over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Marcus Freeman, the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame in 2021 under head coach Brian Kelly, could not have known he would lead one of the most storied programs in college football this early in his life. Yet, when Kelly stunned everyone in college football by taking the open head coaching job at LSU, life gave Freeman his big chance. Though he hasn’t yet been a head coach in major college football, his experiences as the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati and then Notre Dame made him a hot head coaching commodity. The one obvious way in which Freeman’s career trajectory is different from the norm is that a young coach — Freeman is 36 — usually goes to a Group of Five program or a lower-tier Power Five program before getting the keys to a Cadillac program. Yet, there are exceptions. Lincoln Riley got the Oklahoma job before turning 35. Freeman is another coach whose youth did not deter a school from giving him one of the elite jobs in the sport.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Praises WVU QB JT Daniels
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announces JT Daniels as the WVU starting quarterback and discusses the Backyard Brawl
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Look: Former NFL Player Reacts To The Lou Holtz Story
There's a pretty interesting story going around that involves Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly. When Kelly was the coach at Notre Dame, Holtz would write him letters but never got one in return. Ty Schmit decided to give his best impersonation of the story on Tuesday's edition of the Pat...
Boston Globe
The Patriots have been in a state of uncertainty before, and things tended to work out
In the quest for context, and maybe some comfort too as Bill Belichick takes a — well, let’s call it perplexing — approach to recalibrating the Patriots offense after longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels’s departure, I found myself thinking about other times during his 23-year tenure when the team entered a season with significant questions.
Are the 49ers a Good Bet to Win the Super Bowl?
Niners (+1600) among the favorites, but should you bet it?
Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Not Revealing Quarterback For Season Opener
The identity of Illinois' starting quarterback for Saturday's opener against Wyoming is an unknown among those outside Bret Bielema's program. Will it be Tommy DeVito or Art Sitkowski?
Lou Holtz Calls Out Brian Kelly: College Football World Reacts
Lou Holtz revealed his problem with former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly earlier this month. The legendary Notre Dame coach said that he constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was coaching the Fighting Irish. Unfortunately, Kelly never returned the letters. "I wrote Brian Kelly maybe 8 positive letters during...
