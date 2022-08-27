Read full article on original website
Police name suspect charged with felonies in Campbell police chase
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a felony warrant by Campbell police led officers on a chase from Campbell to the South Side on Thursday, police say. Marquell Armour is in Mahoning County Jail after police tried to pull him over for a busted tail light and he fled, according to a police report.
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
YPD captain talks car break-ins rise due to…Tik-Tok?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased. It’s apparently the latest craze involving the social media site Tik-Tok, showing people how to start newer model Hyundais and Kias without the keys and prompting a nationwide jump in auto thefts of those vehicles.
Car hits tree on Youngstown road
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown police and fire departments responded to a car hitting a tree early Friday morning. Officers and firefighters were called to the 900 block Poland Avenue in Youngstown around 6 a.m. Officers said that one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers are unsure how...
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Arrest made in vandalism of Trumbull County Children Services’ building
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executive Director Tim Schaffner said a man broke the glass on the front door and windows around it shortly after the workday started. Shattered glass at the front entrance of Trumbull County Children Services was a visible reminder of what happened at the building off Reeves Road shortly after opening for the day.
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Leavittsburg man remains in jail accused of a violent sexual assault from over the summer. Hunter Hauck was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say Hauck...
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
Trumbull County’s ‘black widow’ killer up for parole
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland woman who is one of Ohio’s most infamous killers is up for a parole hearing in October. Marie Poling’s parole eligibility begins anew in December 2022. A hearing to determine her status is scheduled for October. Poling is serving a life...
Hermitage roads closing for Buhl Day parade
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The annual Buhl Day Parade coming on Monday is expected to come with road closures. The parade starts in the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travels west on East State Street onto Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will go to Buhl Park. Streets are...
Power restored after crash causes outage for thousands
MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in the area caused power outages affecting about 8,500 customers in Girard, McDonald, Austintown and Youngstown. FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis confirmed that customers’ power was restored by 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Due to the outage, McDonald Local Schools dismissed students early. K-6 students...
Struthers official resigns amid investigation
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
Agency plans to address dangerous roads in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People advocated for safer roads and sidewalks Thursday at the Eastgate Regional Council meeting. It’s part of the council’s plan to apply for the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant. The funds will help fund projects to reduce crashes in problem...
Sharon man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking scheme
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to sell crack cocaine in the area. Jeronte Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon earlier this week. Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023. Robinson faces a sentence of up to...
Further hearing set in lawsuit filed by former superintendent against Canfield PD
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawsuit against the Canfield Police Department continues after a Mahoning County judge overruled a magistrate’s decision to dismiss the suit. On Aug. 16, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito overruled Magistrate James Melone’s dismissal of former Canfield Schools superintendent Alex Geordan.
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property. According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables. When police arrived, they were able...
Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month
We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
