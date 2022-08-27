Read full article on original website
6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022
A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
IGN
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
IGN
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
The Minecraft RTS spinoff is inventing new enemies, too
Like Minecraft Dungeons, Legends is creating new mobs for Minecraft.
NME
‘Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader’ is worthy of the Blood God’s gaze
In upcoming isometric RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, players are free to explore the miserable world of Warhammer however they see fit. Developer Owlcat Games releases fans from the boots of a dutiful Space Marine by letting them create their own Rogue Trader – a role in the Warhammer universe that’s given a free pass to do whatever they like across the stars, as long as it advances the Empire’s questionable goals.
This unreal Mario game is giving me nightmares
We've had a lot of Mario fan games and famous games remade in Unreal Engine 5, but not all of them have met with the same caustic response as this new Mario fan-game from Funkyzeit Games. Be warned, the 'internet' hates it. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest high-end tech...
You're the condescending Dark Souls NPCs in this hilarious fan-made tabletop-RPG
Are you the "generous but impoverished" or the "inconsolably maudlin" type of NPC?
IGN
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
IGN
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
dotesports.com
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline
WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
IGN
Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
IGN
Lanayru Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
TechRadar
Budget games for $15 and under: the best treasures from my discount dungeon crawl
Good budget games prove that a gaming penny saved is a gaming penny earned, but it can be tough to keep up with sales and there’s no guarantee you’ll want what’s up on offer. Wish lists live up to their name more and more each day, as their contents remain out of reach and beyond the realm of reality.
Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO
Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
Total War: Warhammer 3 Will Receive Significant Changes Tomorrow, According To The Latest Update Trailer
In preparation for the release of its Champions of Chaos DLC and beta access to the expansive Immortal Empires campaign, Creative Assembly has released a new video outlining a huge list of upgrades coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 tomorrow. The video, titled “Patch Notes 2.0,” details several enhancements and...
IGN
Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has revealed September 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Gods Will Fall and the gaming classic, Portal 2. As revealed over at Xbox Wire, next month’s offerings include some stone-cold classics with the likes of Portal 2 leading the lineup. Gods Will Fall is also included alongside Double Kick Heroes and the theme park designer, Thrillville.
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
Horizon Chase 2 - Official Trailer
Horizon Chase 2 launches on Apple Arcade on September 9, 2022. The game is also coming to PC and consoles in 2023. Watch the trailer to see various locations and racing action for the upcoming arcade racing game, featuring online multiplayer support on all game modes, a new customization feature, and new visuals.
