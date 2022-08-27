ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PC Gamer

6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022

A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader’ is worthy of the Blood God’s gaze

In upcoming isometric RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, players are free to explore the miserable world of Warhammer however they see fit. Developer Owlcat Games releases fans from the boots of a dutiful Space Marine by letting them create their own Rogue Trader – a role in the Warhammer universe that’s given a free pass to do whatever they like across the stars, as long as it advances the Empire’s questionable goals.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

This unreal Mario game is giving me nightmares

We've had a lot of Mario fan games and famous games remade in Unreal Engine 5, but not all of them have met with the same caustic response as this new Mario fan-game from Funkyzeit Games. Be warned, the 'internet' hates it. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest high-end tech...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview

Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores

I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tabantha Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making

"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic content release timeline

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is set to release worldwide on Sept. 26. With this in mind, Blizzard has finally revealed the first official content release timeline addressing the first several weeks of WoW’s most beloved expansion. Although we still have to wait a while longer to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is a Movie to Look Out for Gamers

Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Empire Middle East. Bollywood movies always have had their own unique way of telling stories, merging dramatic sequences with bombastic action, and dazzling dance numbers, while still keeping authentically connected to Indian culture. But its appeal beyond India has been quite limited, as its true-to-the-roots nature may not be for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lanayru Shrines

This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Lanayru Region Shrines. There are a total of nine Lanayru shrines in BotW, and below is a list of each one. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Games With Gold For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed September 2022’s Xbox Games With Gold, including Gods Will Fall and the gaming classic, Portal 2. As revealed over at Xbox Wire, next month’s offerings include some stone-cold classics with the likes of Portal 2 leading the lineup. Gods Will Fall is also included alongside Double Kick Heroes and the theme park designer, Thrillville.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak

The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
BUSINESS
IGN

Horizon Chase 2 - Official Trailer

Horizon Chase 2 launches on Apple Arcade on September 9, 2022. The game is also coming to PC and consoles in 2023. Watch the trailer to see various locations and racing action for the upcoming arcade racing game, featuring online multiplayer support on all game modes, a new customization feature, and new visuals.
VIDEO GAMES

