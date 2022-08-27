ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, MI

No one hurt in shooting at Allendale apartment, suspects sought

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZjyx_0hXiNprD00

ALLENDALE TWP. — Deputies are trying to find the people who shot at an apartment complex in Allendale Township early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Canvas Apartments — 10295 48th Ave. — after receiving several reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they could hear gunshots at an unknown location in the complex, OCSO said.

They searched the area but were unable to find any suspects. OCSO said witnesses told deputies the shooters left the area when the deputies arrived.

No one was hurt, but one building was hit in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allendale, MI
Allendale, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Suspect in Algoma Twp. bank robbery arrested

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man from Cadillac for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a Wexford County home following a search warrant, and is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Canvas Apartments#Ocso
Fox17

Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified. The shooting occurred near Division Avenue and Stewart Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, ending with the death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody in connection to a case of child neglect in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies arrived at a nearby hospital in response to a 13-year-old girl who displayed physical injuries and was severely malnourished. We’re...
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy