No one hurt in shooting at Allendale apartment, suspects sought

ALLENDALE TWP. — Deputies are trying to find the people who shot at an apartment complex in Allendale Township early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Canvas Apartments — 10295 48th Ave. — after receiving several reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they could hear gunshots at an unknown location in the complex, OCSO said.

They searched the area but were unable to find any suspects. OCSO said witnesses told deputies the shooters left the area when the deputies arrived.

No one was hurt, but one building was hit in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.