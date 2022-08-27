Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders
The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Click on each image to see the full profile
