Delaware State

Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offenders

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offenders after they either failed to register or re-register their current address. If anyone knows the location of these subjects, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

Click on each image to see the full profile

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 082722  0900

-End-

