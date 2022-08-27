ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Live updates: Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez take on Stephen F. Austin in FCS Kickoff

By Jacob Shames, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
Jacksonville State football will take on Stephen F. Austin on Saturday afternoon in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, marking Rich Rodriguez's first game as the Gamecocks' coach.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Cramton Bowl and will be televised on ESPN.

JSU is coming off a 5-6 season in 2021, one which included the program's biggest-ever win — a 20-17 victory at Florida State on Sept. 11. The Gamecocks also defeated Stephen F. Austin, 28-24, at home on Oct. 9.

Rodriguez was hired in November to replace John Grass as Jacksonville State's coach. The former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach was the offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe in 2021.

The Lumberjacks went 8-4 last season and reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, where they lost to Incarnate Word. They are ranked No. 18 in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll.

The 2022 season will be Jacksonville State's last in FCS, as the Gamecocks are set to join FBS Conference USA next season.

Here are live updates for Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin.

GAMEDAY PAY:What is Jacksonville State football being paid to play South Carolina in 2023?

DANGER:Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez: 'I think college football is in danger right now'

FRUSTRATED:Rich Rodriguez frustrated by first fall practice for Jacksonville State

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

