College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtxI0_0hXiN28D00

Well, it's finally here. After a long and eventful offseason, the 2022 college football schedule kicks off with 11 games set for the traditional Week 0 opener.

Nebraska and Northwestern start things off out of the Big Ten across the Atlantic from Dublin, Ireland, before the other matchups begin stateside.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 0 slate.

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwLU8_0hXiN28D00
Illinois helps kick off the 2022 college football schedule

This section will be updated; all times Eastern

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28. Yes, another single-digit loss for the Huskers under Scott Frost, who were unable to maintain their early lead against the Wildcats in Dublin, but this offense does look a little more confident with Casey Thompson behind center, provided it can cut down the turnovers.

Florida State 47, Duquesne 7. A great first showing for the Seminoles backfield, which produced three 100-yard rushers on the night (an FSU first), rambled for over 400 yards and scored six TDs on the ground in a dominant first showing. Up next is LSU.

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6. Chase Brown, a thousand-yard back a year ago, rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught a third from new QB Tommy DeVito in a solid showing for the Illini before heading out to Indiana to open Big Ten play next week.

Utah State 31, UConn 20. The Huskies opened up a surprising 14-0 lead early on, but the reigning MWC champion Aggies rebounded, scoring 24 third quarter points and holding things down the rest of the way. Up next is a trip to No. 1 Alabama.

North Carolina 56, Florida A&M 24. Drake Maye looked good in his first start as Tar Heels QB, going 29 of 37 with 294 yards and five TDs, throwing to a great group of receivers, 10 in all, led by Josh Downs, who scored twice off nine catches.

Vanderbilt 63, Hawaii 10. Mike Wright had a hand in four TDs while the Dores scored 35 third-quarter points, piled up 601 total yards, including 404 on the ground, to win their first game since October 2021 and Clark Lea's third game overall.

The picks are.. out there

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard went all out with the weird picks for this year's College Football Playoff.

First TD of the year

Western Kentucky had a record-setting offense last season, and this time around got off to a good start, scoring the first TD of the 2022 season.

Difference maker

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson pulled a rabbit out of his hat with this 3rd down throw against Northwestern.

But it wasn't enough for the Huskers

Nebraska once again came out on the right end of a one-score game, this time to start the season against a Big Ten West team.

College football rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpTei_0hXiN28D00
NC State has a chance to make a run at the ACC football title

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Comments / 0

