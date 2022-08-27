Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
oilcity.news
Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
oilcity.news
Girl Scouts mobile STEM lab to stop at Labor Day event in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lab will be making a stop in Casper on Labor Day Monday. The mobile lab, operated by the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, will be at the Sunrise Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, during the 2022 Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Contest and Car Show.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Kolb, Stephens, Shank
Michael “Mikey” Kolb: January 1, 1963 – August 24, 2022. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael “Mikey” Kolb, age 59, of Mills, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1963, in Salt Lake City to Dan and Connie Kolb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
College Football News
Tulsa vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview
Tulsa vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Record: Tulsa (0-0), Wyoming (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Young-Johnson, Maguire, DeMarce
Kameron Young-Johnson was born November 3, 1994, and was taken from us on August 9, 2022. Kameron was a resident of Casper, Wyoming, but born in California. He is survived by his mother Nannette Rose, his sister Rochelle Irvine, baby Havik Young Johnson, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins. Kameron was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Local Record High Temperatures set Thursday
The National Weather Service in Riverton reported Record high temperatures were set on the first day of September:. • Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019 – These temperature records are reported at airports. The high temperatures to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for...
oilcity.news
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
pinedaleroundup.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
oilcity.news
Week of mid-90 highs to get Friday break
CASPER, Wyo. — Conditions for picture-perfect weather in the lead-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend remain in place over central and eastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a high of 90 degrees today with sunny skies and a light breeze of 5–10 mph from the northwest. Tonight should see a low of 55 as skies remain clear thanks to strong high pressure that remains in place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Christian School students return for new school year
CASPER, Wyo. — Students and families returned to the Casper Christian School campus Thursday to start their new school year. Seventeen pastors were present at Thursday’s dedication, along with several parents and the school’s staff. There was prayer and time for fellowship so everyone could get to know each other, Advancement Director Laura Milne said.
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
WYDOT shows progress on the I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive in Casper
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) posted pictures of their progress on the I-25 bridge, which is replacing the overpass with one, shorter bridge structure. "The pair have towered over Walsh Drive for years, and once allowed trains to pass underneath, moving freight on an east-west path to...
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
Casper Filmmaker Wins ‘Best Documentary’ at 307 Film Festival
Anthony Stengel did it again. Just two months after winning an Emmy Award for his short documentary film 'Dying Light,' Stengel also won 'Best Documentary,' for a different film at the 307 Film Festival. Stengel, under the Stengel Media banner, produced the documentary 'Fire Spinner' for Wyoming PBS, telling the...
oilcity.news
Fresh off Emmy win, Casper filmmaker takes home 307 Film Festival prize
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper video producer’s awards shelf is getting a bit more crowded. This past weekend, Anthony Stengel’s short film “Fire Spinner” was chosen as “Best Documentary” in the annual 307 International Film Festival in Laramie. “‘Fire Spinner’ [was] a recent...
Comments / 0