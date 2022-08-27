Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Roman Reigns Losing His Titles
No more? We are coming up on the two year mark of Roman Reigns being WWE Universal Champion, which is the longest World Title reign since Hulk Hogan in the 1980s. That is the kind of reign that has almost never been approached in WWE history and the question has become just how much longer it can go. However, it seems like things might be coming to an end.
Getting Closer: Injured WWE Star’s In-Ring Return “In Sight”
That’s not so long. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to any wrestler, as they can cut off any and all momentum that someone has in the blink of an eye. One of the worst parts of an injury is wondering just how long someone is going to be out of action, as there are some injuries without a clear timeline. Now we might have a better idea of how long someone is going to be out.
Talking Heads: Here’s Why AEW Made Broadcast Team Changes
It’s one of the important parts. There are a lot of people who come together to make any wrestling show work. While the wrestlers are the most prominent part of a wrestling broadcast, commentary is right behind them. Not only does commentary tell you what you are seeing, but they also tell you what the promotion wants you to be watching. One major promotion has been shaking its commentary up in recent weeks and now we know a bit more about what is going on.
It’s Set: WWE Announces New Grudge Match For Clash At The Castle
They have to do this somewhere. We are less than a week away from WWE’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. WWE will be presenting Clash At The Castle on Saturday from Cardiff, Wales and the card is going to need to be stacked to make the show work as well as possible. That was clear this week as a huge grudge match was officially added.
It’s Back: Riddle Gets Good News On Monday Night Raw
That’s who he is. There are a lot of pieces that come together to make a wrestler stand out and one of the most important is their name. A wrestler has to have a name that catches fans’ attention and lets you know something about them. At the very least, the name needs to not sound terrible or even confusing. Now a WWE star is getting a name change that could fix some issues.
WATCH: Huge Group Of WWE Guest Stars Hype NXT Worlds Collide
They came back. We are in the middle of a big transitional period for WWE as several changes are being made. This goes all the way from the top of the company and down through the ranks, including all the way down to the developmental program. One of the weekly developmental shows is going away, but there is one show to go. A lot of wrestlers seem interested and that was on display this week.
NXT Results – August 30, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the go home show for Worlds Collide and that means we should be in for the hard push towards the show. Since we currently have a two match card, I’m expecting quite a few matches to be added to the show this week. I’m not sure what that is going to be, but it almost has to happen. Let’s get to it.
Double Trouble: Velveteen Dream Arrested Twice In August
Twice as bad. Wrestlers are larger than life characters that you see in front of you every week on television. The people who get in the ring are often playing characters that are impossible to imagine in day to day life but the performers behind them are very real. Those people still have real life issues and that was the case in more than one instance for the same person earlier this month.
Their Turn: FTR Responds To Being Omitted From AEW Fight Forever
They would know best. Wrestling fans have a difficult job when it comes to keeping track of everything that is going on in the industry. While we can watch and see what is happening in front of us, there is another world backstage that we do not have access to. Every now and then we will get a little glimpse, but it is normally just based on what we are allowed to know. That seems to have happened again.
A Big One: WWE Discusses Bringing Back Former World Champion
Him too? There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE over the last few weeks and one of the most interesting has been the amount of names coming back into the company. This follows both Vince McMahon leaving the company and a series of releases that took place over the course of the last few years. Several names are back, and now another huge one could be on his way.
Monday Night Raw Results – August 29, 2022
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the go home show for Clash At The Castle but there is a lot to cover tonight as well. This week will see the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as Iyo Sky/Dakota Kai face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, plus a special appearance by hometown boy Kurt Angle. Let’s get to it.
They Got Them: WWE Crowns New Champions On Monday Night Raw
History has been made! There are all kinds of titles to be won in WWE and becoming a champion still means at least something no matter what happens. At the same time, there are instances where a champion has to be crowned without defeating the previous title holders. That was what we saw this week as a tournament final gave us some new champions.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Mixed Reports Of Backstage Heat On AEW Champion
That’s not something you want to have. Wrestling is a lot of things, including an art form. The wrestlers have to figure out how to work together properly in order to entertain and engage the fans, but more importantly they have to keep each other save. That can be easier said than done in some cases and occasionally things go wrong. It seems to have taken place again and now someone is not being seen in the best light.
