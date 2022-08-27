Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
Injured Little League player on his way home
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
therecord-online.com
Fausey part of local race contingent at upcoming Regatta
LOCKPORT, PA – It’s not hard to determine what brought local powerboat racer Aaron Fausey to his passion. Fausey was born and raised in Lockport Heights and therefore spent his early years with a birds-eye view of the annual Jaycees Labor Day Regatta and its three days of racing just below his house.
WOLF
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
Former Bucknell employee charged with credit card fraud
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A former employee of Bucknell University has been charged with access device fraud. Police say Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, used a credit card in her name on a Bucknell University account. The university credit card was used for personal expenses totaling more than $26,000. This happened...
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Why are maple leaves turning yellow and dropping early? A Penn State forester explains
Columnist Bill Lamont noticed that some of his trees looked like October foliage in August.
wkok.com
Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
littleleague.org
Rule and Regulation Updates Beginning With the 2023 Little League® Season Announced Following Congress Voting
Following the unique, democratic process established by Little League International in the mid-1950s to help chart the future of the organization, the International Board of Directors officially approved six rule and regulation items to be implemented for the 2023 season, as voted on by District Administrators. These items were discussed and voted upon following the Little League International Congress event, which was held from June 11-13 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Horseheads Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Owego
A traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Horseheads man. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says Briandavid M. Strong was stopped around 6:15 a.m. on West Avenue in Owego on Aug. 29th. After an investigation, Strong was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the...
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Hit with Heavy Rain; Downed Trees and Minor Flooding Reported
Just after 2:30pm, Tuesday, Schuylkill County was hit with some heavy rain causing some minor flooding and downed trees. The hardest hit areas seemed to be the western and southern areas of the county. Frailey Township and the Donaldson area reported some downed trees that also knocked out power to...
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Man allegedly beaten with broomstick over work
Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly yelled at another person and hit him several times with a broomstick on the roof of JoAnn Fabric and Crafts. James Daniel Vanderveer, 46, of Williamsport was upset over what he believed were lost job opportunities, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. After leaving the roof, Vanderveer allegedly sliced an extension cord that belonged to the accuser. Arnold said he spoke with Vanderveer about the Aug....
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
