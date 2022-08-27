Read full article on original website
Snout of order! Hungry PIG caught munching on neighbours' gardens is stopped by police and taken to local animal sanctuary
Police were called in to apprehend a hungry pig after it was caught 'munching its way' through neighbours' gardens. Officers were alerted to the mischievous animal, who was causing a nuisance by eating people's greenery, by residents living in the Southtown area of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Saturday morning. Two...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail
The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars
A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
Animal lover, 55, is trampled by 'crazy' herd of 30 cows while walking her dog in field near picture postcard village
A woman has died after she was trampled by a herd of 30 'crazy' cows while walking her dog in a field in a leafy West Sussex village. The 55-year-old woman has been described by devastated friends as a 'gentle human being' who 'loved' animals. Horrified local residents told how...
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Mexico: Town Locals Torture 4-Month-Old Black Bear Cub to Death
A 4-month-old black bear received bouts of torture from locals until it succumbed to death after it wandered into a town in Mexico in search of water. The cub entered Castaos town in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where locals beat, strangled, and tied its legs together until it died.
A threatening husband, missing goats, a dog lost for days: Police calls involving Rep. Lauren Boebert's home
The Boeberts either called the Garfield Sheriff's Department in Colorado or had the department called on them at least four times since 2018.
A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say
A 61-year old postal carrier died after being attacked by five dogs in rural northern Florida over the weekend, sheriff's officials said.
Three abandoned dogs were ‘dumped like rubbish’ and left to die in a cardboard box in the scorching heat
The RSPCA is appealing for information after three chihuahuas were abandoned in a cardboard box in a car park near Avebury stones, a popular tourist attraction in England. The charity rescued the dogs and is in disbelief of how someone could be so cruelas to leave the pooches to die a painful death. The investigation is ongoing.
Meet Lucky Who Was Rescued From a Meat and Dairy Farm at Only 2 Years old!
Meet Lucky. He and his siblings were born on a meat farm, and at just two years old, he was found abandoned in a field. He was cold and limp and struggling to survive. Although his siblings didn’t survive, Friendly Fields Farm rescue arrived in time to save lucky.
Rescued Pregnant Opossum Thanks And Hugs The Human That Saved Her Life
Judy Obregon was driving to see her mother-in-law when she saw a dead-looking opossum on the road. Suddenly, the tiny creature lifted her head. Obregon approached her and saw that the opossum was not only injured (probably shot with a BB gun) but also pregnant. “I knew I could not...
An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog
The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
Jack Russell terrier saves owner from bear attack thanks to ‘ninja moves’
Sometimes a bark is more powerful than a bite. A 61-year-old Vermont woman was saved from a black bear that was biting her leg when her Jack Russell terrier started barking and drew the bear's attention, according to a news release by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Susan Lee...
Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital
Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
An Adorable German Shepherd Dog Raises Two Lion Cubs After Their New Mother Failed To Care For Them Properly
Sandra, a sweet German shepherd dog, adopted two gorgeous lion pups when their mother sent them away. First-time mother Sirona gave birth to the kitties, but staff members at the White Lion Park in Vladivostok were worried that the lioness wasn’t happy with her two cubs and wasn’t caring for them correctly.
Employee Attacked, Gored to Death by Antelope at Animal Park
On late Sunday evening, an employee of the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in southwestern Sweden was performing their regular closing tasks. After all the visitors had left and the park was closed, they went to work herding the park’s resident eland antelopes into their stable for the night. But what began as a typical evening turned into a terrifying ordeal.
Animal Advocates Claim Wolves Are Returning to New York After Hunter’s Controversial Kill
An apparent coyote kill from last year is still causing waves with animal advocates who believe it was actually an eastern wolf. The outdoors news is not as cut and dry as it seems according to advocates and officials. It’s a little contentious. Animal advocates are saying that there are populations of wolves in the area. Wildlife authorities are adamant that the wild canines have not returned to the area outside of a few lone incidents.
California police responded after a capuchin monkey accidentally called 911
A capuchin monkey named Route showed California police the true meaning of "monkey business" when she accidentally called 911.
