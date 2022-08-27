ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Illinois State
Newfane, NY
Pennsylvania State
Mayfield, NY
Newfane, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars

A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Mexico: Town Locals Torture 4-Month-Old Black Bear Cub to Death

A 4-month-old black bear received bouts of torture from locals until it succumbed to death after it wandered into a town in Mexico in search of water. The cub entered Castaos town in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where locals beat, strangled, and tied its legs together until it died.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Rescued Pregnant Opossum Thanks And Hugs The Human That Saved Her Life

Judy Obregon was driving to see her mother-in-law when she saw a dead-looking opossum on the road. Suddenly, the tiny creature lifted her head. Obregon approached her and saw that the opossum was not only injured (probably shot with a BB gun) but also pregnant. “I knew I could not...
dailyphew.com

An Adorable Labrador Who Was Considered A Stubborn And Unruly Dog ​​At The Shelter Where He Lived, Found A Job As A Rescue Dog

The most adored search dog in the service of firemen is a homeless labrador retriever who was once thought to be rebellious, obstinate, and unsociable with other people. Bailey has been described by staff members at Dogs Trust in Loughborough, England, as “rebellious, unyielding, unsociable, nasty and defiant.” However, they believed the dog might be trained to save humans since he shown a remarkable ability for discovering concealed objects.
PETS
Reason.com

Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital

Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Employee Attacked, Gored to Death by Antelope at Animal Park

On late Sunday evening, an employee of the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in southwestern Sweden was performing their regular closing tasks. After all the visitors had left and the park was closed, they went to work herding the park’s resident eland antelopes into their stable for the night. But what began as a typical evening turned into a terrifying ordeal.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Animal Advocates Claim Wolves Are Returning to New York After Hunter’s Controversial Kill

An apparent coyote kill from last year is still causing waves with animal advocates who believe it was actually an eastern wolf. The outdoors news is not as cut and dry as it seems according to advocates and officials. It’s a little contentious. Animal advocates are saying that there are populations of wolves in the area. Wildlife authorities are adamant that the wild canines have not returned to the area outside of a few lone incidents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
