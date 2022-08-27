ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed

Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?

When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium looking to back up a good performance against Manchester United that ultimately ended in defeat.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were edged out 1-0 by their visitors on Saturday, and again host one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueRaheem Sterling got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a second-half double powering his side to victory after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half against Leicester.The London club are expected to be active in the final days...
SB Nation

Tuesday August 30th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again

25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender

According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Star Trek series (revised)

Hi there. My name is Dustin and I’m a humungous nerd. Think of me as the Comic Book Guy from the Simpsons, but I also know a little bit about soccer, too I guess. I love Star Trek. Put me up against a wall and force me to choose between Wars and Trek, I’m choosing Trek. Both are ridiculous sci-fi shows with too many weird fans, but I’ve always been drawn to Gene Roddenberry’s hopeful view of the future, complete with fun spaceships and snappy uniforms. Growing up, I empathized with Wesley Crusher and have been a Wil Wheaton fan ever since. (The odds that Wil Wheaton is a) aware of this blog and b) reads it is almost vanishingly small, but in the event that he is and does... hi, Wil. COYS.)
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday's game against Norwich proved it

“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea

The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
Sunderland and Alex Neil - Was it all just a marriage of convenience?

When all’s said and done, it seems like it was a marriage of convenience. Nothing more, nothing less. Cast your mind back to early February, when Alex Neil – who’d at that point been out of work for 11 months after being sacked by Preston – was appointed Sunderland head coach.
