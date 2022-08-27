Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Southampton welcome Chelsea to St Mary’s Stadium looking to back up a good performance against Manchester United that ultimately ended in defeat.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were edged out 1-0 by their visitors on Saturday, and again host one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Leeds in the Premier LeagueRaheem Sterling got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a second-half double powering his side to victory after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half against Leicester.The London club are expected to be active in the final days...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Chelsea: Saints battle back to beat lifeless Blues (video)
Southampton vs Chelsea recap: Saints erased an early deficit to beat the Blues 2-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, as Thomas Tuchel’s side suffered another disappointing defeat to a side that finished in the bottom-six of the Premier League last season. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
Fulham vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel and kick-off time for midweek Premier League clash
HIGH-FLYING Brighton make the trip to London to face Fulham this week. The Seagulls have made a stunning start to the season with 10 points from their first four games. Fulham, meanwhile, suffered a late defeat to Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out. Brighton boss Graham Potter hailed his...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Chelsea block all Christian Pulisic offers due to need for more than just 11 players — report
Christian Pulisic wasn’t really set to leave — no rumors had advanced beyond speculation — but is now definitely set to stay. According to the Athletic, Chelsea have blocked all (loan) offers that have come in for the 23-year-old USMNT international this summer, and will do so in the final few days left of the transfer window as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Leeds United: Live Blog | Gordon scores again
25’ - Everton are taking their time on the ball and everyone at Elland Road apart from the excellent traveling support is losing their everloving sh*t, starting with cheerleader in chief Jesse Marsch. 22’ - Cross from the Everton right comes fizzing through the six-yard box and everyone misses...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Star Trek series (revised)
Hi there. My name is Dustin and I’m a humungous nerd. Think of me as the Comic Book Guy from the Simpsons, but I also know a little bit about soccer, too I guess. I love Star Trek. Put me up against a wall and force me to choose between Wars and Trek, I’m choosing Trek. Both are ridiculous sci-fi shows with too many weird fans, but I’ve always been drawn to Gene Roddenberry’s hopeful view of the future, complete with fun spaceships and snappy uniforms. Growing up, I empathized with Wesley Crusher and have been a Wil Wheaton fan ever since. (The odds that Wil Wheaton is a) aware of this blog and b) reads it is almost vanishingly small, but in the event that he is and does... hi, Wil. COYS.)
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
SB Nation
What can Sunderland fans expect from Tony Mowbray? Blackburn fan Dan gives his honest opinion
RR: Tony Mowbray is the new Sunderland gaffer, then. What do you think about that?. I’ll be honest, it’s a place I didn’t expect him to end up this season, although you’ll know much more about the bizarre few weeks with Alex Neil than I will.
SB Nation
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
SB Nation
Match Ratings: Leicester v Chelsea
The Foxes somehow give up two goals to a team with 10 men, and are now bottom of the league. Let’s get to the match ratings from yours truly. Danny Ward: Tell me if you’ve heard this story before, he made a couple of good saves, and was beaten by a couple of shots he really couldn’t do anything about. The most noteworthy save was the first chance Chelsea had, scrambling across goal to deny Loftus-Cheek. Could he have done better on the first Chelsea goal? I’ll let you decide. 5.5.
SB Nation
Official: Sepp van den Berg Signs New Liverpool Deal, Joins Schalke
After putting pen to paper on a new Liverpool deal, 20-year-old Dutch centre half Sepp van den Berg is heading to Germany where he will spend the 2022-23 season with Schalke who are back in the Bundesliga after a year in the second flight. Mid-table this time around is the...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Brighton Manager Desperate to Keep Liverpool Midfield Target
Time is rapidly running out on the summer transfer window. Though manager Jürgen Klopp previously admitted that it was a mistake not to bring in another midfielder, all signs point to the club’s business being done. However, a last minute surprise could still be in the cards, if...
Southampton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Here are the confirmed lineups for Chelsea's trip to Southampton for today's Premier League game.
SB Nation
Sunderland and Alex Neil - Was it all just a marriage of convenience?
When all’s said and done, it seems like it was a marriage of convenience. Nothing more, nothing less. Cast your mind back to early February, when Alex Neil – who’d at that point been out of work for 11 months after being sacked by Preston – was appointed Sunderland head coach.
Comments / 1