Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 29-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night. Police say the crash at 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway happened just after 6:30 p.m. A man on a motorcycle was going west on Cornhusker when he was hit by a sedan turning left...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
OSCEOLA, NE
KETV.com

Collision critically injures man on motorbike in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. — A man in his 20's is in critical condition after his motorbike collided with an SUV, according to Omaha police. Officers and paramedics responded 40th & Castelar streets around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Paramedics took the man on the motorbike to Nebraska Medicine. The driver of the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Woman found dead in Gage County home that caught fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 63-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire Monday night in Clatonia. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday for Mary Bauer, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the burning home at Jefferson and North Oak Streets...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate bullet hole found in Lincoln residence

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln resident reportedly found an unknown bullet hole in the ceiling of their room. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 300 block of W Charleston on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Officers said they saw damage to the ceiling and related damage to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Missing Lincoln child found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Watch: Video records gun store burglars stealing weapons

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Monday made a new appeal for help in solving a smash and grab burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha's "Frontier Justice" store near 84th and Center on August 7th. The video shows two burglars smashing a glass display case and stealing at least...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE

