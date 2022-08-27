Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 29-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night. Police say the crash at 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway happened just after 6:30 p.m. A man on a motorcycle was going west on Cornhusker when he was hit by a sedan turning left...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
KETV.com
Collision critically injures man on motorbike in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. — A man in his 20's is in critical condition after his motorbike collided with an SUV, according to Omaha police. Officers and paramedics responded 40th & Castelar streets around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Paramedics took the man on the motorbike to Nebraska Medicine. The driver of the...
KETV.com
3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
kfornow.com
Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
klkntv.com
Woman found dead in Gage County home that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 63-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire Monday night in Clatonia. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday for Mary Bauer, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the burning home at Jefferson and North Oak Streets...
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate bullet hole found in Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln resident reportedly found an unknown bullet hole in the ceiling of their room. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 300 block of W Charleston on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Officers said they saw damage to the ceiling and related damage to...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
klkntv.com
Three taken to hospital after truck crashes into Lincoln Costco, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A truck’s collision into a south Lincoln Costco sent three to the hospital, police say. Around 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the Costco near 14th and Pine Lake after a truck crashed into the building. When officers arrived, they found a...
1011now.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
WOWT
Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m. Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly...
KETV.com
Watch: Video records gun store burglars stealing weapons
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Monday made a new appeal for help in solving a smash and grab burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha's "Frontier Justice" store near 84th and Center on August 7th. The video shows two burglars smashing a glass display case and stealing at least...
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
1011now.com
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
Comments / 1