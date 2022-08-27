ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Bobcats Drop Pair On Saturday

The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats dropped both games at the Salem Softball Tournament on Saturday losing to Carlyle 18-2 and Benton 8-3. Mya Russell was solid at the plate all day for the Lady Bobcats. Salem’s JV will play Tuesday at Carlyle and Wednesday at Patoka before the varsity returns...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SYFL Jr Wildcats 3-0 After Sweep Of Olney

The SYFL Junior Wildcats improved to 3-0 in both the JV and Varsity levels after a Saturday sweep of Olney on the road. Marquis Ettress scored two touchdowns and Madden Thompson had 2 special teams touchdowns in the varsity’s 52-6 win. Trey Clark and Caeden Miraglia had a touchdown each.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SC Falls To Dieterich In Softball Tournament Championship In Kinmundy

The SC Falcons finished 2nd at their own tournament held at Webster Park in Kinmundy. South Central beat Vandalia in the opening game of the SC Tournament 12-2. Emmie Ruholl singled, doubled and drove in 4 runs, Jamaylyn Logan added 2 RBI with runs driven in also by Maddie Peddicord, Addy Ruholl, Brianna Buchanan, Kinley Swift.
KINMUNDY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/03 – Robert ‘Bob’ Guthrie

Robert “Bob” Guthrie, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born December 17, 1942, in Bloomington, the son of Lane Guthrie and Thelma (Williams) Guthrie. He married Rose Allen in 1967 and she survives. In...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/01 – John Taylor

John Taylor, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 2, 1959, in Centralia, the son of Norman Taylor and Rita (Santel) Taylor. He married Cindy Summers on May 19, 2007, and she survives. In addition to his wife of 15 years,...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

North Clay Drops Pair At TTown Wood Bat

North Clay competed at the TTown Wood Bat Classic on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to the hosts 14-8 with NC getting RBI from Logan Fleener, Ian Jones, Alex Boose and Carder Walden with Trenton Ingram driving in 2. North Clay also dropped their game to Dieterich 8-2. The Maroons scored...
LOUISVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Golfers 2nd At Panther Classic, Stroud Takes 1st Overall

The Salem boy’s golf team participated in the Litchfield Panther Classic at Indian Springs golf course. Salem finished in second place out of the eight team field. Salem had two boys finish in the top ten overall. Jairen Stroud finished first overall with an even par 70. Cale Harris finished tied for 9th overall with an 83. Rounding out Salem’s scores was Matt Slover with an 85 and Logan Lockhart with an 87. Salem golf team is back at it this week when they host St Anthony on Tuesday at the Salem Country Club.
SALEM, IL
Magic 95.1

Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Wildcats shut out Tigers in season-opener rivalry

MARION - The Marion Wildcats were impressive on the field once again to open up the season with a 21-0 shutout against Herrin on Saturday night at home. Patriot night brought a big crowd, but a slow start in the 1st quarter for both teams as the game remained scoreless.
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

City of Salem expands area for Wednesday water outage

The City of Salem has expanded the area that will be left without water on Wednesday for connecting the new waterline on West Kell Street. Residents east of South Washington including all of Fielder Drive, Wham Drive, Donoho Drive, and the South Broadway Apartments will be without water beginning at eight am until the job is complete.
SALEM, IL
Speedway Digest

$50,000 Bonus On The Line At Du Quoin State Fair Race This Weekend

A record Du Quoin State Fair stock car pay day is in the sights of seventeen-year-old Jesse Love after victory in the Atlas Allen Crowe 100 ARCA Menard’s race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The second half of the Performance Seed Dirt Double is at stake, a $50,000 reward to the driver who can win both Illinois dirt events on the ARCA schedule. With a victory in the Rustoleum Automotive 100 on the Magic Mile, the Californian could pocket well more than $63,000. If so, it would be the richest stock car payday in Du Quoin history.
DU QUOIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/01 – Stephen Edward Lusch

Stephen Edward Lusch, 61, of Odin passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 17, 1961, the son of Bernard “Beanie” and Betty (Rostance) Lusch in Centralia. He married Linda Bierman, 1 child was born in this union, and they later divorced. He married Angie Cates and she survives in Mt. Vernon.
ODIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive

A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
BELLE RIVE, IL
tornadopix.com

Fairgrounds gets revamp for its 100th anniversary – AgriNews

Du Quoin, Illinois – The centenary of the Du Quoin State Fair is honored in many ways when the fair kicks off August 26, and one way is the list of significant improvements to Perry County’s historic venue that has hosted the fair and many other events, the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
DU QUOIN, IL
wgel.com

House Fire In Highland

The Highland Fire Department received a call of a structure fire Friday at 6:14 AM. The home was located in the 600 block of 8th Street in Highland. The fire department reports upon their arrival crews were met with heavy fire on all floors of the structure. Crews worked quickly and began an aggressive transitional attack to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.
HIGHLAND, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Selmaville Gets Big Shutout Of Sandoval

Selmaville shutout Sandoval 18-0. The Rockets got 3 RBI from Zane Dodson, 2 each from Wyatt McCarty and Logan Butts. The Rockets also got RBI from Parker Lewis, Drew Consolino, Jaxon Ward and Tripp Garden. The Franklin Park JV Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action today on the road...
SANDOVAL, IL

