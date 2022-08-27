The Salem boy’s golf team participated in the Litchfield Panther Classic at Indian Springs golf course. Salem finished in second place out of the eight team field. Salem had two boys finish in the top ten overall. Jairen Stroud finished first overall with an even par 70. Cale Harris finished tied for 9th overall with an 83. Rounding out Salem’s scores was Matt Slover with an 85 and Logan Lockhart with an 87. Salem golf team is back at it this week when they host St Anthony on Tuesday at the Salem Country Club.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO