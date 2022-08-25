Read full article on original website
NDOT: Buckle in for Husker football home game traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the routes below to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln, there are nearly 30% more vehicles on the road during this time.
Sandhills Valley hosts Bayard for Week Two
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sandhills Valley Mavericks host the Bayard Tigers at home for their Week Two match-up on the football field. In Week One, the Mavericks faced Southern Valley on the road and defeated the Eagles by a final score of 52-16. This week, in their home opener they look to make it a winning streak with a win against Bayard.
$25M to help Nebraska expand robotics development, entrepreneurship, outreach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will push the boundaries of robotics innovation and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional...
$25 million federal award to expand UNL Robotics development
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said it is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will expand robotics development and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge Program announced Sept. 2 by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
Two arrested after separate pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with...
