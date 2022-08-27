ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Glen Arbor Players hold “Anatomy of a Murder” auditions

The Glen Arbor players have scheduled two rounds of auditions for their new play, Anatomy of a Murder, as follows:. Tues, August 30, Old Town Playhouse, Schmuckal Room, 7 pm. The play is an adaptation from a movie about a murder case that occurred in 1952 in a small town in the Michigan Upper peninsula. A movie was made in 1959 starring James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara, Eve Arden and George C. Scott. It was called as “probably the finest pure trial movie ever made.” Also, the film was registered in the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
GLEN ARBOR, MI
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year

Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
BUCKLEY, MI
Second-generation farmhand delivers grapes, workers, tortillas

Consider Tomas Moreno a matchmaker for Leelanau County’s migrant farmworkers. The soft-spoken, good-natured Texas native and Leland Public School graduate with family roots in Mexico manages 54 vineyard acres north of Lake Leelanau for Bel Lago and French Valley wineries. He interprets for and leads a crew of Hispanic farm workers, indispensable to the harvest, some of whom arrive in northern Michigan on H-2A temporary work visas. Tomas, who turns 41 next month, also recently began making fresh tortillas with his wife Julieta to sell to the local Latino community.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage

Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
