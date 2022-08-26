ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Kat Kountry 105

What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?

For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Kat Kountry 105

10 Facts Every Minnesotan Should Know About Our State Bird – The Loon

THINGS ALL OF US IN MINNESOTA SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OUR BEAUTIFUL LOON. As a Minnesotan, I'm a bit ashamed to say I've never really thought about our state bird much, except for the beautiful cry they make. As I was floating on Lake Winnie this week while I stayed at The Northland Lodge in Deer River, I had a lot of time to see many of these beautiful birds on the water. I watched a group of 9 or 10 loons all diving under the water, and I began to ask myself questions like: "How long can Loons stay under the water?" "Do fish try to eat Loons?" "What Predators go after Loons?" Here's what I've learned since taking the time to look into it.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota State Fair
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Hunters Get Ready for Dove, Goose Hunting

Early goose hunting starts Saturday September 3 along with early Teal. Morning Dove hunting starts in Minnesota September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the most commonly shot game bird in the country is mourning doves. Glen says hunters shot more than 12 million doves in the U.S. last year with Minnesotans harvesting 4,200 doves in 2021. Schmitt says that doves are the most popular bird to hunt in the southern states. Minnesota has a 15 dove limit starting September 1st and running until November 29. Schmitt says if you'd like to try dove hunting he suggests doing some scouting by looking in wheat fields and watering holes. He says some dove hunters also use decoys.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rare Rabbit Killing Disease Detected In Iowa

The first outbreak of a deadly lethal rabbit disease has now been detected in Iowa. To some people, they are little furry lawn friends. To others, rabbits are nuisance rodents. But whatever camp you are in you will find it concerning that the first outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus...
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
Kat Kountry 105

The Disney Princess Concert At The State Fair Has Been Canceled

Unfortunately, the Disney Princess Concert scheduled for Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. According to the Minnesota State Fair website: "Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to cards on file by Thursday, August 25. Please allow 5 – 10 business days for the credit to appear on your bank/credit card statement. Any questions regarding tickets or the refund process can be directed to the Minnesota State Fair ticket office at 651-288-4427 or tickets@mnstatefair.org."
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Scattered Severe Storms Likely Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service says that scattered severe storms are likely across Minnesota later today and tonight. The likely timing for the greatest risk across the area will be from 4 to 10 pm. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Stay...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Brand New and Unique Store Opens in Minnesota

Earlier this week a new store opened at the Mall of America, and it is the coolest thing ever! Ebisu is the name of the brand-new Osaka-based life store located on the North Garden side of the mall’s third floor. According to Mall of America’s website, Ebisu is “a unique life store that offers thousands of product categories from Japan. Quality, happiness, and harmony are core values of Ebisu. High quality comes from our willingness to provide the best products to our consumers, happiness is the feeling a consumer gets when shopping in our store and harmony is when the consumer experiences everything we have to offer,” and that is just the cutest thing ever!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy