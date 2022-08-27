Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Maupay Everton shirt number finally revealed
Everton had announced the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Brighton & Hove Albion and have now revealed his squad number as well. The centre forward became the Toffees sixth signing of the summer transfer window after the additions of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre in defence, and the pair of Dwight McNeil and Amadou Onana further forward.
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Predicted Line-Up | Maupay Involved?
When the fixtures came out, it seemed like a favourable start to the season for Everton. Unfortunately, the Blues have picked up just two points from a possible 12 so far, and now the fixtures are turning us. After our trip to Leeds on Tuesday night, the Blues face Liverpool...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Explains Liverpool’s Midfield Transfer Plans
Ahead of Saturday’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp revealed that the club had reconsidered its approach to the transfer market and would seek to bring in a midfield reinforcement before the close of the window. Today, while Klopp said that a big victory doesn’t change...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Tuesday August 30th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Southampton made an enthusiastic start to the game, but Chelsea were first to settle and begin to play some quality football. Presentable chances for Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech soon followed, with Chelsea of course wasting them. After also wasting a 2-v-1, Chelsea did finally manage to make our superiority...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Man City Closing in on Deal for Dortmund Defender
According to The Athletic UK, Manchester City are close to signing Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland Central Defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, who is 27, has been at Dortmund since 2018 and has made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances for the club. Akanji would be expected to add depth and injury coverage...
SB Nation
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
€100m Antony deal reportedly nearing completion
Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement with both Ajax and Antony over the Brazilian winger’s transfer to Old Trafford. The player has made it well known in recent weeks that he is keen to leave for the challenge of playing on a bigger stage, and around €100m could be sent the other way in exchange for his services.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Gakpo, Dendoncker, Hee-Chan, Garner, Gueye, Kudus transfer updates
Gameday! Everton play again today, this time at Leeds United in their fifth game of the new Premier League season and still looking for their first win. Here’s our match preview on what to expect, and the predicted lineup for tonight’s game. The Blues made an £8 million...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United
Sheffield United finished in 5th place in the Championship last season, securing a play-off spot. However, they failed to make it to the final, losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the semi finals. The Blades have had a strong start to the season, sitting...
SB Nation
Your Transfer Rumor is Lukewarm: What Did Van Dijk Say About Midfielders?
Multiple outlets were reporting over the weekend that Virgil Van Dijk was urging for more midfield signings following Liverpool’s demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday, and many readers reported their surprise and pleasure that the Dutch captain would be so direct about transfer business. Problem is that he wasn’t.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
SB Nation
Leeds United 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | Maximum Effort
Everton once again went into a league game without a recognized striker on the pitch, but Frank Lampard’s reluctance to use Michael Keane really stands out, even with Mason Holgate injured. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again captained the side, with the Blues line up in a 4-3-3 in front...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Southampton: Havertz dropped, Pulisic to start!
There’s no time to rest for Chelsea after a hard-earned three points at the weekend as we travel down south to take on Southampton. Not a lot has changed on the injury front and one suspension has merely replaced the other, so the Blues will have more or the less the same squad to choose from.
SB Nation
Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing
A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.
SB Nation
Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
SB Nation
Lampard insists Gordon not leaving Everton for Chelsea
Everton eked out another 1-1 draw away from home on the back of an excellently-taken goal from Anthony Gordon, this time taking a point from Leeds United days after grabbing one at Brentford. Frank Lampard in his pre-match press conference insisted that there had been no £60 million offer from...
SB Nation
Chelsea in ‘advanced talks’ after €90m bid for RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol - report
Todd Boehly may be new to this game, but he’s already operating on a level above. You can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him!. Having already spent a quarter billion pounds this summer (pending the acquisition of Wesley Fofana), The Toddfather is about to drop another hundo or so on budding defensive superstar Joško Gvardiol.
Comments / 0