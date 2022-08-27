ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello man dies in fiery wreck that shut down I-15 northbound for hours

 3 days ago

POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello.

The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said.

Idaho State Police said a 25-year-old Pocatello man, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. His name has not yet been released.

The wreck occurred while the man was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Interstate 15. The car left the freeway, entered the median, overturned and caught on fire, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.

State police, Pocatello police, Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, the Pocatello Fire Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue responded to the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation by state police.

