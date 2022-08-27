ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here’s How Much Netflix Reportedly Wants to Charge for Ad-Support Option

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0pch_0hXiL0IL00

With its ad-supporting plan set to make its debut in early 2023, Netflix is now looking into a price point for its streaming platform’s upcoming option.

Variety reports that Netflix is now looking into pricing the new ad support option on its streaming service for as low as $7 per month. This is notably less than half of the platform’s standard two-stream HD package without ads, which is currently priced at $15.49 per month in the U.S.

The media outlet also shares that Netflix is considering pricing the ad-supporting plan at $7 to $9 per month. This will include an advertising load of four minutes per hour. This matches up with the streaming service’s competitor, Disney+. Which is launching its ad-supporting plans in December for $7.99 per month. The Disney+ plan will also include four-minute ad breaks per hour.

Netflix reportedly told Bloomberg that the rumors about its ad-supporting plan are “speculation” at this point. The streaming service has notably not finalized any decisions about pricing or other details concerning the ad plan. “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-support tier and no decisions have been made.”

Variety reveals that, unlike its competitors, Netflix’s ad-supporting plan will not run ads in the kid’s programming or original movies. The streaming service is also rumored to not have ads in the downloads for offline viewing. It may also not have the ability to skip through ads. However, the company notably told Bloomberg that is “purely speculative” at this point.

Netflix’s ad-supporting plan was revealed to investors in the second-quarter earnings report. The plan was sad to be available “in a handful of markets where advertising spending is significant.” This will presumably include the U.S. and will appear on the platform in early 2023.

Netflix May See Ad Revenue Go From $150 million in 2023 to $1.8 Billion in 2025

Meanwhile, Variety reports that in a recent report from Wall Street analyst firm MoffettNathanson, Netflix may see ad revenue go from $150 million in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2025. The company is considered to be a leading share among online services. This is in terms of time spent viewing in the U.S. This position can “clearly” lead to some high projects of potential advertising revenues.

Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson shared details in the June 2022 research note. “We believe the company is already striking early deals with media companies,” the note states. “And we would expect Netflix should be able to sell advertising against the vast majority (80% estimate) of content on the service by 2025.”

COO and chief product officer Greg Peters, previously explained that Netflix believes the per-subscriber economics on the ad-supported plan will be the same as what it sees with traditional subscribers. He also seemed optimistic to say that it may possibly be better.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Netflix Refutes Reported Prices of Ad-Supported Tier

As rumors continue to circulate about its upcoming ad-supporting tier plan, Netflix is refuting any of the reported prices. As previously reported, sources stated that Netflix is looking to price its ad-supporting tier as low as $7 per month. It will include advertising loads of four minutes per hour. The service will match up against fellow streaming platform Disney+, which will launch its ad plans in December at $7.99 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out About Leaving Show

Ahead of Chicago PD season 10, rumors sparked that longtime star, Jesse Lee Soffer, plans on leaving the NBC series. Now, with just a few weeks to go until the brand new season’s premiere, and confirmation that the beloved actor is indeed departing his role, Soffer has broken his silence about the career change, addressing fans on social media.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Will Season 5 Be As Sad as Season 4?

Season 4 of The Conners was a pretty bleak outing for a TV sitcom, leaving fans wondering if more grief is in store for season 5. The comedy series has been known to tackle heavy topics like addiction, unemployment, and poverty. Though it shares DNA with classic sitcoms of a bygone era, the show is blue-collared and grounded. However, season 4 of the series went even darker than in previous years.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Raises Eyebrows With Vacation Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is apparently getting a little cheeky in her comments regarding this picture of her husband, Mark Consuelos. As you can tell, Conseulos has his hat placed in an interesting spot. If you check out what Ripa wrote in the caption area, then you can read between the lines. Obviously, there is some humor going on here as well. Now, this photo might or might not make an appearance on Ripa’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs

Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Calls for ‘Justice’ in PSA Following 18-Year-Old’s Death

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell is joining forces with famed America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh for a public service announcement. This effort comes following the death of Gianno Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian on June 24. The longtime crime-stopping TV host joined Gianno in the moving public service announcement to seek the public’s health in locating anyone who has information about the 18-year-old’s murder.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy