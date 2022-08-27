ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State-Purdue all-time series history

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKtES_0hXiKqdJ00

Penn State kicks off its 2022 college football season with a tricky road trip to Purdue. It will be the third year in a row that Penn State opens the season on the road in a Big Ten conference matchup, but history is on Penn State’s side when it comes to head-to-head meetings with the Boilermakers.

The 2022 meeting will be the 20th all-time game between Penn State and Purdue, with a vast majority of those games coming in Big Ten competition. Penn State leads the all-time series against Purdue with a 15-3-1 all-time record dating back to the first meeting in 1951. After back-to-back meetings in the early 1950s, the two programs did not face each other again until Penn State’s second season in the Big Ten, in 1995.

Penn State comes into the 2022 meeting with a nine-game winning streak against Purdue with the most recent victory coming in 2019. Penn State is 7-2 all-time in games played at Purdue. The last loss in Ross-Ade Stadium came in 2003 with No. 18 Purdue pulling away for a victory against Michael Robinson, Tony Hunt, and Robbie Gould, and the rest of the Nittany Lions.

Here is a look back at the series history between Penn State and Purdue, with another chapter set to be written in the 2022 season opener on Thursday, September 1 .

November 3, 1951: Purdue 28, Penn State 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kT3CN_0hXiKqdJ00 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

September 27, 1952: Penn State 20, Purdue 20 (tie)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELINi_0hXiKqdJ00 WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 11: Joe Tiller head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers argues with a referee during Purdue's 28-14 victory over Penn State on October 11, 2003 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

October 14, 1995: No. 20 Penn State 26, Purdue 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfGpYYPFBLo

October 12, 1996: No. 10 Penn State 31, Purdue 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K976deHpT9M

November 15, 1997: No. 6 Penn State 42, No. 19 Purdue 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikc4yMDO3P4

October 17, 1998: No. 12 Penn State 31, Purdue 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpojX_0hXiKqdJ00 17 Oct 1998: Quarterback Kevin Thompson #16 of the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions in action during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

October 23, 1999: No. 2 Penn State 31, No. 16 Purdue 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYMmx_0hXiKqdJ00 23 Oct 1999: Lavar Arrington #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions moves up the field during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 31-25. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

September 30, 2000: Penn State 22, No. 22 Purdue 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGLf7_0hXiKqdJ00 30 Sep 2000: Omar Easy #34 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the ball against Landon Johnson #47 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at the Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 22-20.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

October 11, 2003: No. 18 Purdue 28, Penn State 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPA9a_0hXiKqdJ00 WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 11: Jerome Brooks #21 of Purdue Boilermakers runs with the ball while defended by Anwar Phillips #1 of Penn State Nitinay Lions during the 28-14 Purdue victory over Penn State on October 11, 2003, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

October 9, 2004: No. 9 Purdue 20, Penn State 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGKPd_0hXiKqdJ00 Purdue wide receiver Dorien Bryant breaks a tackle from Penn State safety Paul Cronin for a first down in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2004, in State College. Purdue won 20-13. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

October 29, 2005: No. 11 Penn State 33, Purdue 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGq6D_0hXiKqdJ00 Oct 29, 2005; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Michael Robinson rushes against the Purdue Boilermakers Bobby Iwuchukwu during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. The quarterback rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Craig Melvin/USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 by Craig Melvin

October 28, 2006: Penn State 12, Purdue 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvZ5h_0hXiKqdJ00 Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

November 3, 2007: Penn State 26, Purdue 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvSZx_0hXiKqdJ00 Nov 3, 2007; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dan Connor (40) pressures Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Curtis Painter (12) in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 26-19 and Connor set the Penn State school records for tackles passing Penn State alumni Paul Posluszny with 373. USA TODAY Sports photo

October 4, 2008: No. 6 Penn State 20, Purdue 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zrYs6qk2Gg

October 15, 2011: Penn State 23, Purdue 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hlr1d_0hXiKqdJ00 Oct 15, 2011; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Matthew McGloin (11) runs the ball on fourth down for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Purdue defense at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Purdue, 23-18. Mandatory Credit: Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

November 3, 2012: Penn State 34, Purdue 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQ8Vo_0hXiKqdJ00 November 3, 2012; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Matthew McGloin (11) passes under pressure from Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Jordan Shine (32) in the 1st half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

November 16, 2013: Penn State 45, Purdue 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFjXk_0hXiKqdJ00 Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Antoine Lewis (26) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Purdue 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

October 29, 2016: No. 24 Penn State 62, Purdue 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlQ2B_0hXiKqdJ00 Oct 29, 2016; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) locks back as he runs past Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Gelen Robinson (13) and safety Navon Mosley (27) in the 2nd half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Penn State won the game 62-24. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

October 5, 2019: No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sddc_0hXiKqdJ00 Oct 5, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) eludes Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jonah Williams (34) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Athenaeum

Volleyball drops first match of 2022 to Penn State, 3-1

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team dropped its last game in the Penn State Classic to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, losing three sets to one at the Penn State Rec Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers (2-1) knew that the Nittany Lions (3-0) would be a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
City
University Park, PA
State
Indiana State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
wkok.com

UPDATE: Little League Player Being Transferred to Utah Tuesday

DANVILLE – Two weeks post surgery following a fall from a bunk bed in his South Williamsport Little League dormitory, 12-year-old Easton Oliverson is being transferred back to his home state Tuesday. Oliverson’s family announced on social media Monday night he will be flown via a medical airplane to...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Daily

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in State College

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Posluszny
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm opens store in downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm is bringing fresh food to downtown State College with a new storefront. The Port Matilda farm’s downtown market and café are now open at 252 East Calder Way. “What we love to do is we grow a lot of this stuff, we make a lot of this […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Area School District Lawsuit

A dispute over female students wanting to play ice hockey in the State College School District has led to a federal lawsuit. The parents of three students filed the suit, claiming the district is violating Title IX by not providing an opportunity for the students to play. According to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Time Series#Penn State Nittany Lions#Purdue Boilermakers#American Football#College Football#Ross Ade Stadium#The Nittany Lions
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first central Pennsylvania restaurant

A spicy chicken chain with roots in West Hollywood, California is opening its first central Pennsylvania restaurant. Dave’s Hot Chicken will arrive in early 2023 at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, said Josh Levitt, company spokesman. The restaurant will be part of a new 6,000 square-foot strip shopping complex under development at the former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Just Cabinet’s property.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
State College

Former Centre County Commissioner Jon Eich Remembered for Devotion to Public Service

Jon Eich’s four years as a Centre County commissioner only scratch the surface of a life dedicated to public service. From his decades as a county planner and administrator to his volunteer work on county, State College and regional authorities, boards and commissions, Eich, as current commissioner Mark Higgins put it, “spent most of his adult life working to help make Centre County a better place.”
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy