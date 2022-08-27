Penn State-Purdue all-time series history

Penn State kicks off its 2022 college football season with a tricky road trip to Purdue. It will be the third year in a row that Penn State opens the season on the road in a Big Ten conference matchup, but history is on Penn State’s side when it comes to head-to-head meetings with the Boilermakers.

The 2022 meeting will be the 20th all-time game between Penn State and Purdue, with a vast majority of those games coming in Big Ten competition. Penn State leads the all-time series against Purdue with a 15-3-1 all-time record dating back to the first meeting in 1951. After back-to-back meetings in the early 1950s, the two programs did not face each other again until Penn State’s second season in the Big Ten, in 1995.

Penn State comes into the 2022 meeting with a nine-game winning streak against Purdue with the most recent victory coming in 2019. Penn State is 7-2 all-time in games played at Purdue. The last loss in Ross-Ade Stadium came in 2003 with No. 18 Purdue pulling away for a victory against Michael Robinson, Tony Hunt, and Robbie Gould, and the rest of the Nittany Lions.

Here is a look back at the series history between Penn State and Purdue, with another chapter set to be written in the 2022 season opener on Thursday, September 1 .

November 3, 1951: Purdue 28, Penn State 0

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

September 27, 1952: Penn State 20, Purdue 20 (tie)

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 11: Joe Tiller head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers argues with a referee during Purdue's 28-14 victory over Penn State on October 11, 2003 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

October 14, 1995: No. 20 Penn State 26, Purdue 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfGpYYPFBLo

October 12, 1996: No. 10 Penn State 31, Purdue 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K976deHpT9M

November 15, 1997: No. 6 Penn State 42, No. 19 Purdue 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikc4yMDO3P4

October 17, 1998: No. 12 Penn State 31, Purdue 13

17 Oct 1998: Quarterback Kevin Thompson #16 of the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions in action during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

October 23, 1999: No. 2 Penn State 31, No. 16 Purdue 25

23 Oct 1999: Lavar Arrington #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions moves up the field during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 31-25. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

September 30, 2000: Penn State 22, No. 22 Purdue 20

30 Sep 2000: Omar Easy #34 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the ball against Landon Johnson #47 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at the Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 22-20.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

October 11, 2003: No. 18 Purdue 28, Penn State 14

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 11: Jerome Brooks #21 of Purdue Boilermakers runs with the ball while defended by Anwar Phillips #1 of Penn State Nitinay Lions during the 28-14 Purdue victory over Penn State on October 11, 2003, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

October 9, 2004: No. 9 Purdue 20, Penn State 13

Purdue wide receiver Dorien Bryant breaks a tackle from Penn State safety Paul Cronin for a first down in the fourth quarter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2004, in State College. Purdue won 20-13. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

October 29, 2005: No. 11 Penn State 33, Purdue 15

Oct 29, 2005; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Michael Robinson rushes against the Purdue Boilermakers Bobby Iwuchukwu during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. The quarterback rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Craig Melvin/USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 by Craig Melvin

October 28, 2006: Penn State 12, Purdue 0

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

November 3, 2007: Penn State 26, Purdue 19

Nov 3, 2007; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dan Connor (40) pressures Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Curtis Painter (12) in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 26-19 and Connor set the Penn State school records for tackles passing Penn State alumni Paul Posluszny with 373. USA TODAY Sports photo

October 4, 2008: No. 6 Penn State 20, Purdue 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zrYs6qk2Gg

October 15, 2011: Penn State 23, Purdue 18

Oct 15, 2011; State College, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Matthew McGloin (11) runs the ball on fourth down for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Purdue defense at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Purdue, 23-18. Mandatory Credit: Rob Christy-USA TODAY Sports

November 3, 2012: Penn State 34, Purdue 9

November 3, 2012; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Matthew McGloin (11) passes under pressure from Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Jordan Shine (32) in the 1st half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

November 16, 2013: Penn State 45, Purdue 21

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Antoine Lewis (26) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Purdue 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

October 29, 2016: No. 24 Penn State 62, Purdue 24

Oct 29, 2016; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) locks back as he runs past Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Gelen Robinson (13) and safety Navon Mosley (27) in the 2nd half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Penn State won the game 62-24. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

October 5, 2019: No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7

Oct 5, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) eludes Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jonah Williams (34) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

