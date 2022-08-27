Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
2 cars crash in Camden, NJ, but no one found at the scene
Officers arrived to find a sedan with front-end damage and a minivan overturned onto its side.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
Big Stretch! Don’t Miss Yoga with Kittens in Camden County, NJ
How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County. This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood NJ Tramcar 2022 Closing Day Announced
The end of the 2022 summer season is almost over!. Sightseer Tram Car announced on their website the end of their 2022 operating schedule. The 7-Day Operation, from 11 am to 11 pm will run through September 5th (Labor Day Monday) From Tuesday, September 6th through Thursday, September 8th, the...
NBC Philadelphia
Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County
Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home
Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home. The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said. The death is "considered to...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
sanatogapost.com
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
Trenton Man Nabbed After Ditching Loaded Revolver Under Parked Car, Police Say
A Trenton man was arrested after trying to abandon a loaded revolver under a parked car, authorities said. Officers patrolling the area of Sanford Street near MLK Boulevard saw Victor Baylor arguing with someone in a car on Friday, Aug. 19, a press release said. As officers approached, the car...
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
