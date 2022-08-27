ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments

Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
LONGPORT, NJ
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Wildwood NJ Tramcar 2022 Closing Day Announced

The end of the 2022 summer season is almost over!. Sightseer Tram Car announced on their website the end of their 2022 operating schedule. The 7-Day Operation, from 11 am to 11 pm will run through September 5th (Labor Day Monday) From Tuesday, September 6th through Thursday, September 8th, the...
WILDWOOD, NJ
#Local Life#Vehicles#Localevent#Labor Day Weekend#Classic Car#Food Truck#Vehicle Shows#Festival#Rowan University#University Boulevard
Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home

Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home. The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said. The death is "considered to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Man Arrested After Casino ‘Disturbance’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 35-year-old New Brunswick NJ man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and also faces charges of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, following a “physical contact” incident that occurred on the gaming floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort, according to a Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) report.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
