Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

Schools settle into annual rhythm with new social, emotional component

Teachers in Bloomington-Normal hope to make more progress this school year on how kids interact with each other. Last year, many kids weren't used to being in a classroom, doing things together, or taking teacher direction. That resulted in increased conflict and tempers, and sometimes emotional withdrawal. "I think at...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Computer literacy lags for rural seniors in a digital world

It's getting harder and harder to live in the world without online savvy. Yet there are still people who are not computer literate and some who barely get by because they did not grow up as digital natives. Illinois State University researcher Elizabeth Kosuth said a survey of 800 McLean...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Volunteers wanted for the Ground Search and Rescue Team at McLean County EMA

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is looking for volunteers to join the Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Team. Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County EMA, said the agency has been working closely with its partners in police and fire departments. In addition to emergency responses, the GSAR Team coordinates with these departments to cover large-scale community events.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Access to care, mental health and healthy living top McLean County’s health priorities

A group of health experts has identified three health priorities in McLean County: access to care, behavioral health and healthy eating and active living. In this edition of Sound Health, two members of the steering committee detail what the assessment shows and what health care, schools, social service organizations and others can do to address those priorities, as the community emerges from the COVID pandemic.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Normal electoral board plans to issue written order Tuesday on petition and related challenges

A movement to change Normal's town council from one that is elected on an at-large basis to one that is district-based started with petitions, but could now end in court. David Shestokas, a lesser-known former GOP candidate for Illinois attorney general and the legal counsel for some petition supporters, told reporters if town officials don't accept his legal arguments, he and his clients will head to court in an effort to get the contested referendum question on the ballot.
NORMAL, IL

