WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for ordering deadly home invasion robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man accused of organizing a home invasion robbery that left a woman dead is being charged by the state attorney’s office. He is the fourth person involved in the crime to be arrested. Eighth Circuit State Attorney Brian Kramer is charging Patrick Watson, 49,...
WESH
Man stabbed to death after argument at Marion County home, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday for a murder that occurred at a Citra home. Deputies were called to a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra for a report of an assault around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found the...
fox35orlando.com
Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
fox35orlando.com
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
WESH
Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
ormondbeachobserver.com
UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide
Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
WCJB
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
fox35orlando.com
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
click orlando
Man found dead in Ocala roadway; 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The death of a man who was located Saturday morning lying in a residential Ocala roadway with multiple gunshot wounds is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. in the area of the...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as convicted felon
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A federal jury found 29-year-old Nathaneal Santiago guilty of the charges last May. He was sentenced on Friday. Marion County sheriff’s deputies found Santiago...
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
WCJB
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop. After searching his car, officers found...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
