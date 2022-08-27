ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

fox35orlando.com

Persons of interest named in Lake County double-homicide; one in custody

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Ormond Beach Police said an incident on Friday near a Dollar Tree store that ended in a woman's death may have ties to double-homicide in Lake County. Two men were shot and killed at a Lake County home last Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the home on Pennsylvania Road in Altoona around 9 p.m. and found the deceased, later identified as 34-year-old David Thomas Mikell of Umatilla and 41-year-old Shane Eugene Clements of Altoona.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ocala-news.com

Ocala police seeking help identifying man who allegedly burglarized porch, attempted to steal bike

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who allegedly burglarized a porch and attempted to steal a bicycle from a local residence. On Sunday, August 21, the male suspect (pictured below) approached a residence at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park located on NE 25th Avenue, according to a social media post from OPD. The male suspect then allegedly entered the porch and attempted to steal a bicycle belonging to the homeowner.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Man found shot dead in the middle of the road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers are investigating after finding a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of a road early Saturday morning. The 45-year-old black man was found near the 1800 block of NW 21st Court by Ocala police officers responding to a shooting call at 5:14 a.m. According to Ocala Police Department, he was dead when officers arrived and located him.
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide

Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.
OCOEE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
OCALA, FL

