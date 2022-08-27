ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were taken to a local hospital Saturday after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Ocoee, according to police. The Ocoee Police Department said the shooting happened at 5 p.m. as the two were walking on a sidewalk in the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard. Officers said the suspect began shooting at the two people from a dark blue or black sedan.

OCOEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO