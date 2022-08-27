Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant sees opportunity for young stars, scoring projections, and more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup
Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Tandem Is Biggest Risk of Kyle Dubas’ Tenure
For the second year in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed into another season with turnover to some extent between the pipes. Last season, the story was Jack Campbell taking over starting duties as Frederik Andersen signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, with Campbell signing a new deal of his own with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs are set to begin the 2022-23 season with a tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, two goaltenders who are brand new to the organization.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Stars, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what happens with Dylan Larkin in Detroit? Do the Red Wings give him a big new deal or will there be trade talk surrounding the forward and pending UFA? Meanwhile, should there be any concern in Dallas that neither Jason Robertson nor Jake Oettinger has deals signed yet?
Yardbarker
Rangers Would Benefit From Will Cuylle Making NHL Roster
The New York Rangers aren’t going to play favorites at training camp when it comes to who wins their open jobs at forward. With some golden opportunities to secure a roster spot, perhaps even one in the team’s top six, coach Gerard Gallant will be running what should be a heated competition amongst several talented but unproven youngsters as he searches for the best options to replace departed veterans Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano for 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Alex Kerfoot, Versatile & Unappreciated
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU OPENS UP ABOUT SURPRISING NATURE OF TRADE TO CALGARY
The trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida shocked the hockey world. At the time, rumors were swirling around the then-Flame and no one knew where he was heading. The instant the trade was reported, the hockey world's collective jaw went through the floor. By the sound of it, Jonathan Huberdeau's reaction wasn't too dissimilar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Rodrigues, Kadri & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Oliver Kylington’s name has been popping up in trade rumors despite having recently signed a two-year extension. Meanwhile, free agent Evan Rodrigues is apparently a player general manager Brad Treliving is considering. In other news, Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario, this past Saturday. Last but not least, goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears very confident ahead of the 2022-23 season, saying that this Flames group will be even better than a year ago.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Nylander, Kerfoot & Spezza
Third, I’ll take a look at Alex Kerfoot and suggest why, if I were in the Maple Leafs’ organization, I wouldn’t be quick to let him go. Finally, I share the good news that – although Jason Spezza will not be on the ice as a player any longer – it will be good to retain him in the organization.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Hill, Gadjovich, Karlsson & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, general manager Mike Grier has chosen his goaltenders for the 2022-23 season after he traded Adin Hill to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday evening. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the organization re-signed Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year contract extension. In other news, a recent article from The Hockey News noted that Erik Karlsson wants to be traded from a rebuilding team and will need to up his play moving forward. Last but not least, Joe Thornton will not be returning to the Florida Panthers for the 2022-23 season, which means we may have seen the last from him in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Vincent Trocheck on choosing Broadway, Sammy Blais ready, and more
The New York Rangers had a very simple plan coming into the offseason: Sign a second line center and get an affordable backup goalie. They took care of their main goals almost as soon as free agency opened on July 13 by signing Vincent Trocheck and Jaroslav Halak. Trocheck, 29,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready to open up training camp in a few weeks and there’s going to be a lot to unpack. From the goaltending battle between newcomers Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov to the crowded bottom-six and blue line, competition will be fierce in the preseason. While there are a number of cornerstone pieces in Toronto, Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas will have his eye on upgrading certain positions throughout next season.
NHL
Coyotes Name Lee Stempniak as Director of Player Development
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Lee Stempniak as the team's Director of Player Development. "We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development," said Armstrong. "Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players."
Rangers Roundup: Hartford Wolf Pack bolster staff, oddsmakers’ outlook, and more
The New York Rangers have bolstered their AHL staff with the addition of Jamie Tardif as new assistant coach. They’ve also named Casey Torres as Player Development Assistant. Per the Hartford Wolf Pack Press Release:. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://www.foreverblueshirts.com/
Comments / 0