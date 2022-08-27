Read full article on original website
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt
Walter “Walt” D. Reinbolt, age 72, of Luckey, OH passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on December 2, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Bill and Edna (Roth) Reinbolt. He went on to become a member of the 1968 graduating Class at Rossford High School. On August 3, 1986 he married Nina L. Kline in Luckey, OH. Walt and Nina have celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Richard "Dick" H. Heckman
Dick, age 87, of Maumee passed away on August 27th, 2022. Dick was born on June 10, 1935 to Ray and Ruth (Frobose) Heckman, at home on Shady View Farm, located on Dairy View Road, near Pemberville, Ohio. Dick graduated from Pemberville HS in 1953, after which he pursued a...
sent-trib.com
Stacy J. Richardson
Stacy J. Richardson, 46, Bowling Green, died Aug. 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
James M. Brueggemeier
James M. Brueggemeier, age 77, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on May 22, 1945, in Pemberville to Martin and Lauretta (Kohring) Brueggemeier. He served his country in the United States Army and on May 11, 1968, Jim married Kay Ann Layman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Kay and Jim had 2 children and celebrated 54 years of marriage together.
sent-trib.com
Allen D. Bowers
Allen D. Bowers, 85, of Deshler, died on Friday August 26, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 4, 1937 the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Donaldson) Bowers. In 2001 he married his high school sweetheart Dina (Scheerer) Bowers, and she survives.
sent-trib.com
Glenn Chamberlain
Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.
sent-trib.com
College Graduates
The following Wood County residents were eligible to participate in Ohio Northern University’s spring commencement ceremonies:. Brooke DeVriendt, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kaylee Fair, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Arts; Devon Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Riley Jackson, Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science; Connor Law, North Baltimore, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Alexis Miller, Bloomdale, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Rosendale, Bowling Green, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Michael Shilling Bowling Green, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
sent-trib.com
‘Pop’ Tab-U-Lator: 12 million collected for Ronald McDonald House
NORTH BALTIMORE – The Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio has a friend in Rick Mays, who has now collected more than 12 million soda can pop-top tabs for the charity. “Everyone seems to have a story about how the Ronald McDonald House has helped them,” Mays said. “The collecting, it’s just a big love celebration. As long as I’m capable I’m going to keep spearheading this thing.”
sent-trib.com
Snickerdoodles among friends: Amos adapts Copus’ cookies
GRAND RAPIDS – Melinda Amos pays homage to a dear friend every time she makes these snickerdoodle cookies. The recipe came from Sally Copus, who used to work with Amos in the mailroom at the Sentinel-Tribune when it was located on Poe Road. “Sally always loved them with her...
sent-trib.com
Enroll in LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy
He LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy, which wrapped up a successful second semester with over 100 participants, is now open for registration for the fall. The academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. in partnership with the Bowling Green State University Optimal Aging Institute. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects. Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for social interaction.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-30-2022
Four catalytic converters were reported stolen in Bowling Green last week. A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report Thursday about a theft from a 2010 Ford Escape in the 200 block of Napoleon Road. A catalytic converter was also reportedly cut off a 2012 Ford Escape in this...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
sent-trib.com
The important ‘why’ behind libraries
Several years ago, author Simon Sinek wrote about why businesses do what they do. At the time, his work helped me to better understand why libraries do what they do. The “why” is inspirational. Over the many years of my career, I have helped many library patrons track...
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalism reported
A locking mechanism for the restrooms by the skate park at City Park was reported vandalized on Friday. A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to City Park on Conneaut Avenue for a criminal damaging report. The handle and lock on the box had been broken off. The damage was about $100, according to the report.
sent-trib.com
BG volleyball downs Otsego in four sets
TONTOGANY — Bowling Green volleyball defeated host Otsego Saturday in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17. For BG, Madison Cowan had 10 kills, three aces, 16 digs and one assist, and Francesca Meek had one kill, two aces, and 23 digs. Also for the Bobcats, Abigail Slembarski had two...
sent-trib.com
Chamber golf scramble a success
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday. This event began over 37 years ago at BGSU’s Forrest Creason Golf Course and moved Stone Ridge Golf Club in 1991. The proceeds of the event support the efforts of the chamber to provide services and programs that lead to business development and success in the Bowling Green area.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted tours BGSU's robotics and engineering labs
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner visited Bowling Green State University Monday to meet with students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics. During the visit, BGSU students provided demonstrations in the robotics and engineering labs, highlighting the University's academic programs, facilities...
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration
The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
sent-trib.com
Rallying in BG
Bowling Green State University students Mariela Moreno and Henry Groh hang on tight while riding a zip line down Main Street in Bowling Green during the second annual Rally BG event Saturday. Thrill seekers had the opportunity to zip line down Main or compete in the Ninja Warrior Course. The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted a 3-on-3 tournament on Main Street. Attendees also had an opportunity to meet Freddie and Frieda Falcon.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg state runner-up soccer team honored
PERRYSBURG — During halftime of the Perrysburg-Lakewood St. Edward boys soccer game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium, the 2001 Division I state runner-up Perrysburg boys soccer team was honored. The 2001 team has been inducted into the Perrysburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2001 Yellow Jackets defeated Hudson...
