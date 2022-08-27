Glenn Chamberlain, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Glenn was born on December 3, 1933 in Rudolph, Ohio to the late Frank and Hazel (Reese) Chamberlain. He married the love of his life Cecilia Neiling on April 24, 1954 in the St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar and she survives after 68 years of marriage. Also surviving are his children: Shelia (Bob) Bronson of Perrysburg, Ohio, Randy (Sharon) Chamberlain of The Villages, Florida, Rex (Deb) Chamberlain of Hickory, North Carolina, Roy (Kim) Chamberlain of Fort Ville, Indiana, Ross Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Kim) Chamberlain of Strasburg, Virginia and Stacy Chamberlain of Toledo, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and his sister Pauline Heilman. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lloyd, Lyle and LeRoy Chamberlain and Janet Swarms.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO