Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds review – Cave lures adoring crowd into his arms
A commanding, impressively flexible Cave plucks elegiac and storming songs from across his catalogue in a career-best, virtuoso performance
Courteeners announce massive Heaton Park gig and reissue of ‘St. Jude’
Courteeners have announced celebrations for the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘St. Jude’, by confirming a deluxe reissue as well as a massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park – get ticket details below. After performing at Heaton Park in 2015 and 2019, Courteeners will be...
Beck announces intimate solo acoustic show at London’s Lafayette
Beck has shared details of an intimate solo acoustic show at London’s Lafayette next week. The Grammy award-winning artist will take to the stage at Lafayette in King’s Cross, London on Tuesday (September 6). Tickets go on sale at 9am local time tomorrow (August 31), with more information on where to purchase them expected to come in due course.
Horse Lords Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Mess Mend”: Watch
Horse Lords have announced their new album Comradely Objects with a video for their new song “Mess Mend.” Their first record with their new label Rvng Intl. is due out November 24. Check out “Mess Mend” below. Comradely Objects draws its name from Imagine No Possessions,...
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
First Listen: Former Maze bassist Robin Duhe takes us "Cruis'n"
(August 29, 2022) He played the bass lines on some of the most memorable songs for one of the most beloved bands in R&B and soul music. If you’ve attended a cookout or a family reunion in the last 45 years, you’ve heard the bottom that bassist Robin Duhe played on classics like “Happy Feelins’,” “Golden Time of Day,” “Joy and Pain” and “Back in Stride” as a member of Frankie Beverly and Maze.
Joey DeFrancesco, revered as king of jazz on Hammond organ, dead at 51
Joey DeFrancesco, a driving force behind bringing the Hammond organ back into jazz music, died Thursday, his wife said on social media. He was 51. Gloria DeFrancesco posted news of his death on Friday but did not say when he died and did not give a cause of death, The New York Times reported.
Watch Pink Floyd calmly carry themselves through this spiky interview with a snooty classical music critic
“Why has it got to be so loud?"
It’s back: Leading English player dies of Covid
We have been notified of the death of the outstanding recorder player Emma Murphy, a shining star on the early music circuit. Emma died of complications resulting from Covid-19. She was a few days short of her fiftieth birthday. She leaves a husband, Alex, and two grieving children. Aside from...
Welcome to Away From Home, the indie festival hosted by Louis Tomlinson
“iwas 16 when I went to my first festival,” Louis Tomlinson recalls towards the end of his headlining set in Málaga on Saturday night (August 28). Beneath his usual stage swagger, there’s a healthy dose of awe coursing through his voice as he looks out over the 15,500 people gathered at Marenostrum Music Castle Park, the beach-side venue that is playing host to this year’s edition of Away From Home Festival. “Never did I think I’d be involved in something like this.”
Crawlers announce debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’
Crawlers have announced details of their debut mixtape, with ‘Loud Without Noise’ coming this October. After announcing the project onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend, Crawlers have now revealed details of ‘Loud Without Noise’. The six-track record will include previously released singles ‘I Can’t Drive’,...
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
The closure of dance floors around the world during the Covid lockdowns didn’t harm the popularity of house and dance music. Instead it had a creative resurgence, as heard in albums such as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which gave an escapist sense of dancing in the clubs. Both musicians said they wanted to give people happiness during challenging times.
All the Netflix Shows That Only Lasted 1 Season: ‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’
One and done. Netflix has introduced its viewers to many unique TV shows over the years — but not every original series gets to explore their story beyond one season before getting canceled. Julie and the Phantoms developed a quick cult following when it hit the streaming service in September 2020. The musical comedy, which […]
Thea & The Wild Breaks Through New Single “Rip Tide”
After giving birth to her first child and leaving the city life of Oslo for the countryside, Norwegian singer and songwriter Thea Glenton Raknes, who goes by Thea & The Wild, was prompted to start writing her upcoming third album, and revelatory single, “Rip Tide.”. Following up on her...
Tomorrow Morning review – a married couple chronicle their relationship in song
Director Nick Winston’s film adaptation of his own stage musical about a marriage breakdown fails to strike a memorable chord
Yungblud samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’ on buoyant new song ‘Tissues’
Yungblud has sampled The Cure‘s ‘Close To Me’ on ‘Tissues’, the latest cut from his self-titled album arriving this Friday (September 2). The singer-songwriter, who grew up listening to the influential British band, has spoken about how the sample came about, including convincing singer Robert Smith to allow it.
Mad Cool Sunset cancelled due to no “suitable” replacement for Rage Against The Machine
Mad Cool Sunset festival has announced it will no longer take place next month after not being able to find a “suitable” replacement for Rage Against The Machine. See the announcement below. The inaugural live event was set to take place in Madrid on September 10, with a...
Beabadoobee: A Guiding Light
When Beatrice Laus (aka the popular songwriter and performer beabadoobee) was first thinking about what her life might look like professionally, she didn’t consider being a global pop star. Who would ever assume something like that could happen? Instead, she wanted to be a nursery school teacher. Bea loved the idea that she could be the first person for young children to learn from outside of their homes and help explain to them what the world was all about. She would teach them about music and culture. “Just the very basic stuff,” she says, just to help them get on their first feet.
