ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

Turtle Hill Art Collection

Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Artist talk with Good Hart Artist in Residence, Rashaun Rucker. Rashaun makes photographs, prints & drawings & has won more than 40 national & state awards for his work. In 2008 Rucker became the first African American to be named Michigan Press Photographer of the Year.
PETOSKEY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlevoix, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Charlevoix, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy