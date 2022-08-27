ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

K2 Radio

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Lummis Calls Biden College Loan Plan ”Incredibly Unfair”

Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis is not a fan of President Biden's plan to cancel some college loan debts for U.S. borrowers. The president last week announced that borrowers who make less than $125,000 per year could have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven. Pell grant recipients could get an additional $10,000 canceled. Only people making less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 for couples filing jointly, would be eligible. The White House says about $43 million borrowers might be eligible for some forgiveness under the plan, with roughly 20 million getting their entire college loan debt erased.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming gas prices are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
K2 Radio

Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS

The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

