WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Schooner Festival Schedule of Events
SCHOONER CHALLENGE – 5:30 to 7:30pm – Gloucester Harbor. Join our local Schooner Captains as they participate in a friendly competition putting their seamanship to the test over an “obstacle” course. Passengers will be given their own set of tasks to win the coveted Rum Bottle Award. Visiting schooners already arrived will join the event. The public is invited to purchase tickets aboard participating schooners. Check various schooner websites for ticketing details.
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com
Boston issues traffic advisories as students return to campus this week
BOSTON (WHDH) - College students have flooded the streets of Boston this week as they move back into the city before college’s fall semesters start. The city of Boston has issued several traffic advisories this week, including for the Fenway and Roxbury neighborhoods, that will run through Labor Day on September 5.
10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend
If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
whdh.com
Activist: BPD officer injured by needle during cleanup highlights ongoing issue at Roxbury park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are speaking up after a police officer was pricked by a hypodermic needle during a cleanup effort at Clifford Park in Roxbury over the weekend. “Not one, not two, several packages of needles,” activist Domingos DaRosa said in a video as he looked over discarded...
msn.com
Man seriously injured in shooting near site of Boston festival
A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street. The victim, who...
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
msn.com
Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park
A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
whdh.com
J.P. Licks releases Red Bull ice cream, sorbet
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local ice cream chain J.P. Licks is ushering in the new school year with an extra caffeine kick by bringing two Red Bull-flavored sweet treats into the mix. The first, Red Bull Yellow Edition Ice Cream, is a gluten-free ice cream that taste like tropical fruits, while the Blue Edition Sorbet is gluten- and dairy-free and taste like blueberries. Both varieties are caffeinated and will be available starting Thursday in all 17 J.P. Licks locations.
whdh.com
Baker plants flags on Boston Common for overdose victims
BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker joined advocates and families impacted by addiction to bring awareness to overdoses by planting 20,000 flags on the Boston Common. The purple flags represent the 20,000 people who have died from an overdose in Massachusetts from 2011-2021. “One of the biggest challenges with addiction...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
hotradiomaine.com
(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden
Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
whdh.com
Melrose business celebrates 1 year serving up coffee, inclusion
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bitty and Beau’s in Melrose is on a mission to provide opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Thirty-one of the employees at the franchise are part of that mission. The coffee shop on Main Street just celebrated one year in business. “I love...
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
