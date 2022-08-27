ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Canada-based Company to Open Rare Earth Mine in Greenland

A Canada-based company recently announced its plans to develop a rare earth mineral mine in Greenland. Materials from the mine will be sent to Estonia, which has one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Rare earths are a group of minerals used...
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy