New York City, NY

Austin Amos, suspect accused of fatally punching NYC cabbie Kutin Gyimah, threatens to deck NY Post reporter

By Matthew Sedacca
New York Post
 3 days ago

He’s still looking to punch people out.

The 20-year-old accused of throwing the fatal punch that killed a 52-year-old taxi driver in Queens threatened to pummel a Post reporter on Thursday at Rikers Island.

During a jailhouse visit, Austin Amos flew into a rage after hearing that his visitor was a journalist.

“I can’t believe y’all are doing this s–t!” shouted Amos, dressed in a jail-issued beige shirt and pants. He shook his head from side to side in frustration.

Austin Amos, who fatally assaulted cab driver Kutin Gyimah, threatened a Post reporter visiting his cell in Rikers Island.
FNTV

“You’ve got to the count of five!” he said after standing up and balling up his fist.

Correction officers keeping watch outside the metal visiting pen shouted to the reporter to quickly get out.

One correction officer later said Amos was “young” and “a real hothead.”

Footage shows Austin Amos and three suspects beating cab driver Kutin Gyimah to death.
DCPI

Amos was a part of a group of five passengers that, around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 13., tried to rob cabbie and married father of four Kutin Gyimah, police said.

After Gyimah dropped off the group near Arverne Boulevard and Beach 54th Street in Far Rockaway, the group ran off without paying. The driver chased down the passengers to collect the fare, but they brutally beat him.

Amos, who allegedly delivered the fatal swing that caused the driver to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, was charged with manslaughter and assault, as well as gang assault and theft of services.

Cab driver Kutin Gyimah was a married father with four children.
Correctional officers at Rikers Island describe Austin Amos as “a real hothead.”

Also charged with gang assault and theft of services were Nickolas Porter, 20, an unnamed 13-year-old girl arrested Tuesday , and an unnamed 15-year-old girl.

Police are still looking for a third young girl.

Comments / 24

Lakeya Gilmore
3d ago

Raise his chargers to murder and add aggression behavior let himSit angry for 25to life

Reply(1)
11
Tmd1557
3d ago

These teenage girls swarm around thugs with money and they don't care how they got it!

Reply
8
 

