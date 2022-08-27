ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday. Police say the victim was outside in the 1900 block of West 87th Street around 1:08 a.m. when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person fatally shot inside business on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A person was killed after being shot in the chest inside of a business on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 200 block on North Pulaski. At about 4:13 p.m., a male victim, unknown age, was inside a business when he was approached by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Investigation underway after man found dead inside Chicago Ridge home

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Chicago Ridge residence Wednesday night. At about 6:11 p.m., Chicago Ridge police responded to an unresponsive person in a residence located in the 11000 block of Princess. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 person shot in car on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - One person is in a local area hospital in unknown condition after being shot in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the victim and the shooter were traveling south on the Kennedy expressway near Sacramento Avenue in the same car around 8 p.m. when the incident happened.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 fatally after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one fatally in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wanted in connection with shooting of woman on Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop. The woman, 30, was riding the train just after midnight near 188 N. State St on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, 6 others wounded Wednesday

CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL

