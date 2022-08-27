CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO