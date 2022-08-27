Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday. Police say the victim was outside in the 1900 block of West 87th Street around 1:08 a.m. when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she...
fox32chicago.com
Evanston police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting 23-year-old man in McDonald's parking lot
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday afternoon. At about 4:05 p.m., several 911 callers reported that a suspect was firing a gun at a silver Honda in the McDonald's parking lot in the 1900 block of Dempster Street in Evanston.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side. The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
fox32chicago.com
South Chicago man charged with murder after fatal shooting outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A South Chicago man is being charged with first degree murder of a 40-year-old man. Police say Christian Thompson, 31, was identified as the man who fatally shot Anthony Binion outside a CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug. 14. The...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire hits man, 30, on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was walking toward his car when he was hit by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning. The victim was in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was struck twice in the arm and once in the back around 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Person fatally shot inside business on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A person was killed after being shot in the chest inside of a business on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 200 block on North Pulaski. At about 4:13 p.m., a male victim, unknown age, was inside a business when he was approached by...
fox32chicago.com
FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
fox32chicago.com
Investigation underway after man found dead inside Chicago Ridge home
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Chicago Ridge residence Wednesday night. At about 6:11 p.m., Chicago Ridge police responded to an unresponsive person in a residence located in the 11000 block of Princess. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Video shows men wanted for shooting retired CPD officer at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - Police have released surveillance video of two people wanted for shooting a retired police officer working security at a South Side currency exchange Thursday morning. The video shows the masked men exit a gray SUV and rob the currency exchange around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth...
fox32chicago.com
1 person shot in car on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person is in a local area hospital in unknown condition after being shot in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the victim and the shooter were traveling south on the Kennedy expressway near Sacramento Avenue in the same car around 8 p.m. when the incident happened.
fox32chicago.com
59-year-old man shot in neck on Chicago's South Side, in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The victim was outside in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when he was hit in his neck and his left shoulder, Chicago police say.
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago police officer shot several times trying to stop robbery at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times after he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange Thursday morning, according police and fire officials. The retired officer, 60, was shot around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary police report. He...
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 fatally after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one fatally in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
2 wanted in connection with shooting of woman on Red Line train in Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two people wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train last week in the Loop. The woman, 30, was riding the train just after midnight near 188 N. State St on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, 6 others wounded Wednesday
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday. A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train. The incident occurred around 7:49 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street on June 21, 2022. Anyone with information is asked...
fox32chicago.com
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course
ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway – and possibly fled onto the Columbus Park Golf Course in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police squad at...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
