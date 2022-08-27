Fairy Cross sparkles in smooth Prestige success

Fairy Cross stamped her class on the William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Appleby’s youngster looked well above average when sauntering clear in a Newmarket maiden June, after which she was touched off by the unbeaten Dance In The Grass in Sandown’s Star Stakes.

She was the 2-1 favourite to get back on the winning trail level at Group Three level on the Sussex Downs and got the job done in some style.

Always travelling well on the front end in the hands of William Buick, Fairy Cross quickened clear at the cutaway and was in the clear racing inside the final furlong.

Breege stuck to her task well to get to within a length at the line, while Bright Diamond finished with promise in third. But in truth the winner appeared to have plenty in hand.

Appleby said: “I’m delighted with that performance. I’ve just spoken to William and he said she’s got plenty of natural pace there.

“He sees no reason why she won’t be able to step up to the mile later on, but she’s very comfortable at seven furlongs at the moment.

“There’s no set plans or future targets, but she’s a filly that’s progressing nicely.”

Fairy Cross’ big-race entries include the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on September 23 and the Fillies’ Mile on October 7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox