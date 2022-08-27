Read full article on original website
Freshman Football 3 & 0 At Jamboree
Greenville High School hosted a freshman football jamboree last week with teams from six schools involved. The freshman Comets played well, going 3-0 with wins over Hillsboro, Staunton and Vandalia. The freshman Comets’ first regular game is Thursday at Gillespie. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Tennis Lady Comets Place Fourth
Saturday was a busy and successful day for the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team. The Lady Comets played in the St. Anthony Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 teams, just two points from third place and four from second place. The tournament was double elimination. In number two...
First Win For GHS Volleyball
The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls grabbed their first win of the young season last Thursday night. The Lady Comets defeated Lebanon 25-14, 25-11. It was the first varsity victory for Head Coach Erin Cummings. The junior varsity Lady Comets also won 25-22, 25-17. GHS will host Maryville Christian...
Comets Football Ticket Pre-Game Sales
The first varsity football game on the new Greenville High School artificial turf is Friday night and a big crowd is expected. Tickets for the game will be pre-sold Thursday and Friday of this week at the high school office during school hours. Prices are $4 for adults and $2 for students.
spotonillinois.com
ROUNDUP: EHS blasts Granite City to stay undefeated; Nicole Johnson wins tournament
The Edwardsville Tigers scored the game's first five goals and rolled to a lopsided victory over the Granite City Warriors in the final game of the Metro Cup on Saturday at Mascoutah High School. The Tigers scored three goals in the first half before tacking on two more in the second...
Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
Blood Drive
Kaskaskia College will host an ImpactLife Blood Center blood drive Tuesday, August 30, from 10 AM to 4 PM on the KC main campus. You are asked to make an appointment by calling 545-3479 or online at https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116479?_ga=2.38529696.242946992.1661269382-27594520.1643134300. For more, visit BloodCenter.org or find Impact Life Blood Center on social media.
Gladys Frueh
Gladys Frueh, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at her son’s home in Athens, Georgia, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11 AM, at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Church or Brown Cemetery.
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Michelle Smallmon Leaving 101 ESPN: Who Is the Sports Radio Host?
Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.
Ribbon Cutting Held For Newly Opened Scooter’s
The new Scooter’s Coffee in Greenville had a ribbon cutting Friday morning by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Owners of the business, Jerry and Sherri Gaffner of Greenville, welcomed everyone to the grand opening celebration. Scooter’s is a drive-through coffee business. Among those in attendance was Bill Black,...
Thursday Concert
The Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series continues Thursday, September 1, with Rachel Deschaine performing at 7 p.m. on the downtown square in Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. For more, visit HighlandIL.gov.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Mt. Vernon ma hurt in Perry County crash
DU QUOIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mt. Vernon man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in rural Perry County. Illinois State Police say at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Braden Stroud was driving east on Route 154 when he made an illegal u-turn and was hit in the driver’s side by another eastbound vehicle following behind.
Another Greenville Electronics Recycling Day
The City of Greenville has scheduled another electronics recycling day for this year. The one-day event will be Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1307 South Fourth Street in Greenville. Greenville residents can take their unwanted electronic items to the facility, driving...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Illinois Route 29
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian struck and killed during a motor vehicle accident on Illinois Route 29. The pedestrian was identified as Gordon Matthews, 69, of Springfield. According to the coroner, Matthews was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at...
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Police report ‘incident’ at Illinois shooting range
Illinois state police confirm something happened at a shooting range in Sparta, Illinois.
Overdose Awareness
The Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are partnering for the Council’s second annual Overdose Awareness Event Wednesday, August 31, from 6 to 8 PM on the Bond County Courthouse lawn in Greenville. There will be free BBQ, snacks and bottled water. The event will also offer informational booths, guest speakers, and a time of remembrance for those lost to overdose. For more, visit Bond County Recovery Council on Facebook.
