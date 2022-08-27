Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Mattel brings back its nostalgic Barbie Totally Hair doll
Mattel has brought back one of its most iconic dolls: Barbie Totally Hair. Since initially debuting 30 years ago, the toymaker has released an updated version of the '90s doll. The original launch was available in blond or brunette hair colors and came with an accompanying styling gel. Barbie's new...
7 Black History Icons That Deserve Their Own Barbie Doll
Following the sold-out success of Mattel's new Madam C.J. Walker Barbie doll, we suggest 7 other Black history icons who deserve one as well.
Talking With Tami
Mattel Releases Inspiring Madam C.J. Walker Barbie
Barbie is proud to introduce Madam CJ Walker as the newest doll in the Inspiring Women line. With unflinching determination, Madam Walker was the nation’s first self-made female millionaire, creating a business that pioneered modern Black haircare. I love this and being an avid Barbie Collector and having a daughter in the beauty industry this is so nice! I also had the pleasure of touring Madam CJ Walker’s estate in upstate NY with Toyota a few years ago! See more pictures and where to find inside….
Hair Care Magnate Madam C.J. Walker Joins Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Barbie just added a powerhouse entrepreneur to its Inspiring Women series of dolls. Known...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Madam C.J. Walker, the first U.S. self-made female millionaire, gets her own Barbie
Businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker is the latest to join Barbie's line of Inspiring Women dolls. Walker's great-great-granddaughter said she hopes the doll will show kids they too can be entrepreneurs.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
YSL Beauty Announces Lil Nas X As Newest Brand Ambassador
The superstar’s new appointment starts with launching the brand’s newest lipstick. YSL Beauty’s latest announcement marks another progressive stride for the beauty industry at large. The luxury French house most recently welcomed Lil Nas X as the brand’s newest ambassador. As two modern-day innovators, the new partnership will push the boundaries of beauty even further.
Elle
Black Beauty Boys Are Broadening the Pathway to Inclusive Beauty
Pharrell Williams appears to have skin carved out of marble, the work of Michelangelo. himself. He is blemishless, smooth, and poreless. And for a long time, the unofficial face of the Fountain of Youth was shockingly skincare routine-less. “Skincare was not really a priority” for much of his life, he told ELLE.com. It helps to have good friends, though. Luckily, Pharrell knows the right people: "Before I ever started to think about skincare, I vividly remember Naomi Campbell telling me years ago that I needed to step it up and start thinking about taking care of my skin," he said.
Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
Comments / 0