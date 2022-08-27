ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Mattel brings back its nostalgic Barbie Totally Hair doll

Mattel has brought back one of its most iconic dolls: Barbie Totally Hair. Since initially debuting 30 years ago, the toymaker has released an updated version of the '90s doll. The original launch was available in blond or brunette hair colors and came with an accompanying styling gel. Barbie's new...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

Mattel Releases Inspiring Madam C.J. Walker Barbie

Barbie is proud to introduce Madam CJ Walker as the newest doll in the Inspiring Women line. With unflinching determination, Madam Walker was the nation’s first self-made female millionaire, creating a business that pioneered modern Black haircare. I love this and being an avid Barbie Collector and having a daughter in the beauty industry this is so nice! I also had the pleasure of touring Madam CJ Walker’s estate in upstate NY with Toyota a few years ago! See more pictures and where to find inside….
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Katherine Johnson
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Trailblazer#American
Essence

YSL Beauty Announces Lil Nas X As Newest Brand Ambassador

The superstar’s new appointment starts with launching the brand’s newest lipstick. YSL Beauty’s latest announcement marks another progressive stride for the beauty industry at large. The luxury French house most recently welcomed Lil Nas X as the brand’s newest ambassador. As two modern-day innovators, the new partnership will push the boundaries of beauty even further.
MAKEUP
Elle

Black Beauty Boys Are Broadening the Pathway to Inclusive Beauty

Pharrell Williams appears to have skin carved out of marble, the work of Michelangelo. himself. He is blemishless, smooth, and poreless. And for a long time, the unofficial face of the Fountain of Youth was shockingly skincare routine-less. “Skincare was not really a priority” for much of his life, he told ELLE.com. It helps to have good friends, though. Luckily, Pharrell knows the right people: "Before I ever started to think about skincare, I vividly remember Naomi Campbell telling me years ago that I needed to step it up and start thinking about taking care of my skin," he said.
SKIN CARE
Vibe

Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie

During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy