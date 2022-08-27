Read full article on original website
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
A woman on a long-haul flight 'fell into a breathless sleep' and died in front of her husband and two children
Helen Rhodes fell into an eight-hour sleep from which she couldn't be resuscitated and died midair between Hong Hong and Frankfurt, Germany.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’
A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country
A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash
A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
Animal park worker gored to death by ‘world’s largest antelope’ while leading it back into stables
AN ANIMAL park worker has been gored to death by the world's largest antelope while leading it back into the stables. The vicious attack took place after closing hours at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden on Sunday. The victim's distraught colleague, Richard Berglund, told media he saw the...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
